FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to get Lucas Paqueta's Player of the Month (POTM) card

The French league has followed their German counterparts in announcing the winner of October's Player of the Month in FIFA 22, which features highly-rated Brazilian international Lucas Paqueta.

EA Sports celebrates monthly performances by the best footballers of the month in their respective leagues. POTM player items are released each month in celebration of those worthy performers.

Lucas Paqueta has converted himself from a talented prospect to a superstar in modern football. Although he is yet to win any accolades, Paqueta has become an important figure for both his nation Brazil and club side Lyon. It was his performance for the French side that won him October's Ligue 1 POTM.

Lucas Paqueta FIFA 22 POTM card stats, SBC tasks, and more

What is Lucas Paqueta POTM SBC?

FIFA 22 players can access Lucas Paqueta POTM SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, which will reward them with a special player item of the Lyon midfielder himself. Pauqeta's POTM SBC is a set of three separate tasks. Players will have to complete and submit three squads to complete the SBC within the next month.

Lucas Paqueta SBC tasks

Here's how to complete the Ligue 1 POTM Lucas Paqueta SBC in FIFA 22:

Brazil

# of Players from Brazil: Min. 1

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1

Squad Rating: 83

Team Chemistry: 80

# of Players in the Squad: 11

REWARD: Small Prime Mixed Players Packs

Ligue 1

# of Players from Ligue 1 Uber Eats: Min. 1

Squad Rating: 84

Team Chemistry: 75

# of Players in the Squad: 11

REWARD: Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1

Squad Rating: 85

Team Chemistry: 70

# of Players in the Squad: 11

REWARD: Prime Electrum Players Pack

Paqueta's POTM SBC will cost around 135000 coins to complete in FIFA 22 if a player is completing it from scratch.

Lucas Paqueta POTM card review

Contrary to popular expectations, Paqueta's POTM card is positioned as a striker and has an overall of 86. If he is playing in his base position, the SBC is not worth doing at this price, as there are plenty of cheaper and better options.

Paqueta POTM card stats (Image via FIFA 22)

However, if he is converted into a CM, Paqueta's POTM card suddenly gains a lot of value. The 79 Pace, which is slow for an ST in the FIFA 22 meta, is more than enough for a CM.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

With 81 Shooting, 84 Passing, 88 Dribbling, and 83 Physicality, Paqueta's POTM card indeed looks more suitable as both CM and CAM.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul