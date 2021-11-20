5 cheap alternatives for the Cristiano Ronaldo POTM card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team (FUT 22)

Cristiano Ronaldo in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team is one of the most cherished cards by players worldwide, but it also results in a very high price.

Cristiano Ronaldo has phenomenal stats among strikers in FIFA 22, and the player item is extremely pro-meta. Quite naturally. The player item is in high demand. Earlier in October 2021, when Ronaldo's Player of the Month item was part of the FIFA 22 SBC, the SBC had an insane 26 tasks! To date, the SBC remains the most expensive SBC to complete in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

But one good thing about FIFA 22 Ultimate Team is that there are several underrated options as well. Some of these items have cheaper prices due to their abundance, while others move under the radar.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Five cheap alternatives to Cristiano Ronaldo

At the time of writing, Ronaldo's base variant cost about 700000 coins while the OTW version costs above 2 million. The names on the list are not necessarily better than Ronaldo, and they are not equivalent to him overall.

But these options will allow FIFA 22 players to spread their spending to help build a more balanced squad. Also, only player items from FIFA 22 have been considered, given there are chemistry aspects associated with the Ultimate Team.

5) Pierre Emerick Aubameyang

OVR: 85

Cost: 8400 coins

Incidentally, Aubameyang is faster than the base variant of Ronaldo but is lower than the Portuguese in other areas. But Aubameyang is a great option when FIFA 22 players start and act as a wonderful investment area.

The 85 overall is relatively lower than Ronaldo's 91, but the extra coins will allow the FIFA 22 player to solidify the other areas.

4) Jamie Vardy

OVR: 86

Cost: 16000

Jamie Vardy is a great starting point for FIFA 22 players who want an extremely meta item but do not break their bank. The card is quite similar to Aubameyang's, but he is rated one place higher due to the +1 overall.

3) Robbie Keane

OVR: 86

Cost: 380000

Keane's hero player item is the costliest player on the list but is an excellent item. It is available at a bit more than half the price of Ronaldo's, and it matches Ronaldo's Dribbling and Pace and is only a bit behind in terms of Shooting.

2) Ole Gunnar Solksjaer

OVR: 86

Cost: 85000

Keane's hero player item is better than Solksjaer's, but the cost difference is not worth it. Solksjaer gives much better returns for the money spent, albeit a less powerful item, and it's the only reason he ranks higher.

1) Romelu Lukaku

OVR: 88

Cost: 28000

Lukaku also has an OTW variant, but it's best to stick to the base variant with no upgrades likely anytime soon. The base variant is highly affordable in FIFA 22, and while it lacks a bit of pace and finishing, Lukaku is physically stronger than Ronaldo, on the other hand.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha