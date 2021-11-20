FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to obtain the Squad Foundations David Neres card in FUT 22

Squad Foundations is hot and live on FIFA 22, and players can only try their hand at the first SBC under a banner that includes Ajax star David Neres.

November is an active month when it comes to dropping player reward SBCs. Different promos have dropped different player rewards, including mid icons as well. David Neres will be the first entrant in FIFA 22 belonging to Squad Foundations as an SBC.

There is a neat reason for the popularity of SBCs. While packs in FIFA 22 may be cheaper, they have a degree of randomness that can potentially lead to a lot of wastage of important FUT coins. SBCs may be costlier directly, but players are aware of the exact rewards that await them upon completion of that particular SBC.

Tasks, rewards, and review of Squad Foundations David Neres card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Squad Foundations David Neres SBC is a relatively easy SBC to complete, as it has only two tasks. FIFA 22 players will have to complete both tasks to earn the special player item. The SBC is a non-repeatable one, and players have a relatively long period of 9 weeks to complete the SBC.

Neres Squad Moments SBC tasks:-

Brazil

# of players from Brazil: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

The SBC seems to be in an inflationary phase as it has just started, and completion prices seem to be on the rise. FIFA 22 players will have to invest approximately 210000 coins to complete the SBC. Ultimately, the actual cost will come down based on the availability of existing fodder.

David Neres Squad Foundations card stats

Squad Foundations David Neres' 88 rated RW card looks extremely potent, especially in the current meta. Earlier, fans could turn to Lorenzo Insigne's Numbers Up card, and Neres seems like a decent alternative. Like Insigne, Neres' special item has an overpowering combo of 92 Pace and 92 Dribbling.

The card is not only fast and skillful, but it also has 83 Shooting and 84 Passing. The only part that is a bit of a problem is the comparatively higher costs. However, this SBC is available for longer, which means FIFA 22 players can wait and complete it with more fodder. Putting aside the cost factor, the player item looks strong in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

