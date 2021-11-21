FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to obtain a base icon item in FUT 22

EA Sports has given all FIFA 22 players a unique opportunity to earn themselves a random icon base edition by completing the Base Icon Upgrade SBC, which became live a few moments ago.

Icons are special items available in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, which comprises former footballers who achieved legendary status. From Pele and Ronaldinho to Zinedine Zidane and Patrick Vieira, FIFA 22 players can fulfill their dreams of playing as the biggest stars of the years gone by.

But playing with an icon item is easier said than done in FIFA 22. Their legendary statuses, coupled with their rarity, make these player items highly valuable. Even when available on the FUT market, these items usually go for premium prices only.

Tasks, rewards, and review of Base Icon Upgrade SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

As mentioned above, it is tricky to obtain Icon player items in FIFA 22. The Base Icon Upgrade SBC gives a chance at having the base edition of a random icon for any player who completes the SBC.

The Base Icon Upgrade SBC is non-repeatable, and FIFA 22 players have a little less than 48 hours to try for the base edition of an icon.

Tasks of the Base Icon Upgrade SBC

The Base Icon Upgrade SBC in FIFA 22 is a collection of four separate tasks. To obtain the base version of a random Icon, FIFA 22 players will have to complete all four tasks.

85-rated Squad

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 55

# of players in the Squad: 11

86-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 50

# of players in the Squad: 11

86-Rated Squad

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 45

# of players in the Squad: 11

87-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 40

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Base Icon Upgrade SBC will require around 550,000 coins for those who will be completing it from scratch. For those who use their existing fodder, the final cost of completion will come down.

Review of the Base Icon Upgrade SBC

The great thing about this SBC is that FIFA 22 players will be obtaining an Icon to add to their Ultimate Team squad. But is the high price of 550k FUT coins worth it? No.

The SBC will gift the base edition of an icon, which is the lowest available edition. Unless a FIFA 22 player feels lucky, this SBC should better be avoided.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul