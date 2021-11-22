FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Team of the Week 10 (TOTW 10) predictions

Club football has resumed, which means that FIFA 22 players will once again obtain Team of the Week (TOTW) items symbolizing the best performances from club football worldwide.

This weekend has seen some outstanding pieces of individual performances from club football all across the planet. However, few of these performances stand out from the others, which makes them contenders for a TOTW 10 release.

The actual release of TOTW 10 for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team will be on Wednesday, November 24, as usual, at 6:00 PM UK time. However, the community is already abuzz with different speculations about who could be there in the ultimate release and expect some big names in the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team TOTW 10.

Predictions and possible players of FIFA 22 Ultimate Team Team of the Week (TOTW 10)

Earlier on Saturday, Chelsea dented Leicester's top 4 bid by beating them 3-0. Chelsea had plenty of solid performers, but Antonio Rudiger and N'Golo Kante managed a goal apiece and a clean sheet as a bonus.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Antonio Rüdiger’s Premier League goals:



vs. Swansea City

vs. Stoke City

vs. Man Utd

vs. Leicester City

vs. Leicester City

vs. Leicester City

vs. Spurs

vs. Leicester City



Antonio Rüdiger's Premier League goals:

vs. Swansea City

vs. Stoke City

vs. Man Utd

vs. Leicester City

vs. Leicester City

vs. Leicester City

vs. Spurs

vs. Leicester City

Loves facing The Foxes. 💥

Emmanuel Dennis had a sublime outing in Watford's shocking 4-1 victory over firm favorites Manchester United. Dennis made two assists, including Watford's opening goal, and scored the final goal himself to cap off a great performance.

Home of Nigerian Footballers @EaglesTrackerNG

🅰️ 2 Assists

👑 Man of the Match

Ladies & Gentlemen, Emmanuel Dennis Bonaventure 🙇🏾‍♂️



⚽️ 1 Goal
🅰️ 2 Assists
👑 Man of the Match

Ladies & Gentlemen, Emmanuel Dennis Bonaventure 🙇🏾‍♂️

#WATMUN

Both Sadio Mane and Trent Alexander-Arnold are strong contenders to be present in FIFA 22 TOTW 10. Mane scored 1 and assisted Salah's goal while Alexander-Arnold managed a clean sheet and two assists as Liverpool won 4-0 against Arsenal.

Squawka Football @Squawka No player had more shots (2) or created more chances (2) in the first half than Trent Alexander-Arnold.



No player had more shots (2) or created more chances (2) in the first half than Trent Alexander-Arnold.

He also provided an assist for Sadio Mané. 🅰️

Over in Spain's La Liga, Felipe had the decisive say in Atletico Madrid's 1-0 win over Osasuna. Felipe managed a clean sheet and scored the all-important goal to boost the Madrid club's title ambitions.

Germany's Jonas Hofmann had another solid outing following his performances in the last international break. He scored a brace in Borussia Monchengladbach's 4-0 win over Greuther Furth.

Squawka Football @Squawka Leonardo Bonucci has scored twice in a Serie A game for the first fime time in his career.



⚽️ 23’

⚽️ 83’



Leonardo Bonucci has scored twice in a Serie A game for the first fime time in his career.

⚽️ 23'
⚽️ 83'

Both goals coming from the spot.

In Italy's Serie A, Leonardo Bonucci had an interesting weekend as he led Juventus to a 2-0 win over Lazio. Not only did he manage to bag a clean sheet, Bonucci also scored from two penalties to manage a brace for himself.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored ⚽️ No player has scored more goals than Dusan Vlahovic (10) in Serie A this season



⚽️ No player has scored more goals than Dusan Vlahovic (10) in Serie A this season

😏 Set to be a man in demand in January...

Dusan Vlahovic had a memorable role in Fiorentina's thrilling 4-3 win over AC Milan. He scored a brace and assisted Fiorentina's opening goal, and had it not been for him, Milan may well have won the match.

L'ÉQUIPE @lequipe

Lors du match nul ce dimanche entre Metz et Bordeaux (3-3), si Rémi Oudin a inscrit un doublé, Farid Boulaya a lui été exclu pour un mauvais geste

Ligue 1 in France threw up a 3-3 thriller between Metz and Bordeaux where Remi Oudin scored 2 and assisted another to help Bordeaux manage the draw.

Amine Gouiri also managed a valuable brace in Nice's 2-1 win over Clermont Foot.

Disclaimer: This is a developing list, and additions will be made to it if any more entries warrant a spot. These are also predictions for FIFA 22 TOTW 10, and not the actual one.

