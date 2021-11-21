FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to obtain Petr Cech Mid Icon card

FIFA 22 has dropped two more mid icon SBCs following the release of David Beckham's icon card last week, and one of the two is none other than former goalkeeping legend Petr Cech.

The Premier League has seen several legendary figures in between the sticks, but very few can claim to be as good as the former Czech goalkeeper.

Petr Cech, who became famous for his iconic protective headgear, was a pivotal figure at Chelsea for more than a decade. In FIFA 22, goalkeepers have been buffed massively.

Still, if FIFA 22 players are unsatisfied with the keepers they have, Petr Cech's Mid Icon SBC is an excellent chance of obtaining an Iconic player item that can secure their goal.

Petr Cech Mid Icon SBC tasks, rewards and more for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

What is the Petr Cech Mid Icon SBC?

Petr Cech's Mid Icon SBC will allow any FIFA 22 enthusiast to earn a Cech Icon card mid-version. Like all Icon SBCs till now, players have about a month to complete Cech's Icon SBC.

The SBC contains six separate tasks, and FIFA 22 players will have to complete all six if they want to make the mid-version of Cech's Iconic player item a part of the Ultimate Team squad.

Petr Cech Mid Icon SBC tasks

Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

Team Chemistry: Min 50

# of players in the Squad: 11

Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

Team Chemistry: Min 50

# of players in the Squad: 11

Top-notch

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 80

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Blues' Wall

# of players from Chelsea: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

League Finesse

# of players from Ligue 1: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

League Legend

# of players from the Premier League: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 60

# of players in the Squad: 11

Although Cech's Mid Icon SBC is very early, the SBC will likely cost between 250000 coins if a FIFA 22 player wants to complete it from scratch. Actual costs will come down depending on the amount of existing fodder being used.

Review of Petr Cech Mid Icon SBC

Overall, Cech's Mid Icon card has excellent stats that will only be amplified by how good goalkeepers, in general, are in FIFA 22. If any player is running a PL squad and planning on adding a goalkeeper for the remainder of this year's version, Cech's Mid Icon SBC is a worthy candidate.

