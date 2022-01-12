FIFA 22 is the most downloaded PlayStation game in Europe in 2021 according to official reports

FIFA 22 has established itself as the most popular PlayStation gaming title in Europe for 2021, according to official sources.

Data released by Sony reveals that FIFA 22 has topped the rankings as the most downloaded game in the EU region, for both PS4 and PS5. NBA 2K22 leads the US/Canada charts for PS5, whereas Grand Theft Auto 5 takes the lead in PS4.

Daniel Ahmad @ZhugeEX PlayStation has released data showing the most downloaded games on PS5 in 2021:



- Sports and Shooter games take multiple spots in the top 10



- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart did well



- Among Us is #6 in the EU despite launching in December PlayStation has released data showing the most downloaded games on PS5 in 2021:- Sports and Shooter games take multiple spots in the top 10- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart did well- Among Us is #6 in the EU despite launching in December https://t.co/LM8VcSSHHR

Additional data proves that sporting titles, along with shooter games, are the most popular attraction in PlayStation across various regions.

FIFA 22 was released all over the world on 1st October 2021. Despite the late release, EA Sports succeeded in overtaking a few popular contenders to claim the top spot on the list.

FIFA is renowned for gathering real-life information and incorporating it in-game to provide football enthusiasts with the best simulation experience. Its creator, EA Sports, has managed to claim multiple spots on PSN's top downloads of 2021.

In addition to FIFA 22, its predecessor earned a spot on both lists. FIFA 21 features in 3rd place for the top downloads of 2021 for PS4 and PS5.

Daniel Ahmad @ZhugeEX The PS4 game download chart also has a high number of sports and shooter titles.



- Grand Theft Auto V continues to remain popular on last gen consoles, 7 years after release.



- Minecraft is also an evergreen title.



- Fortnite (not in this chart) remained the #1 F2P game. The PS4 game download chart also has a high number of sports and shooter titles. - Grand Theft Auto V continues to remain popular on last gen consoles, 7 years after release. - Minecraft is also an evergreen title. - Fortnite (not in this chart) remained the #1 F2P game. https://t.co/91PMO6L91i

Europe is a region rich with over a century of history in football, thereby adding to the popularity of the sport. Despite being a global phenomenon, football has a limited audience in North America, as a result of which, FIFA is far from making it into the top downloads for Canada/US.

What makes FIFA one of the most popular games in Europe?

Over the years, FIFA has managed to garner millions of fans worldwide, due to their realistic interpretation of the sport. The game features a majority of real football players, in addition to AI-generated ones. As a result of this, football enthusiasts all over the world can play with their favorite athletes.

Over time, the game has grown in popularity. At present, much of the football community, including professional athletes, enjoy FIFA's latest titles.

FIFA 22, the latest edition of the series, introduced features exclusively for the PS5 community.

Hypermotion Technology is the highlight of FIFA 22. PlayStation 5 players have access to this technology in-game, which provides players with a more accurate depiction of football scenarios. This is a major attraction that captivates a fair section of the PS5 gaming community.

FIFA Ultimate Team is also a contributing factor to the game's success. This online feature allows players to actively engage in various modes of gameplay, with regular upgrades regularly improving the gamer experience.

