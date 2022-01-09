FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to obtain Dušan Vlahović Player of the Month (POTM) card in FUT 22?

FIFA 22 is out with another set of SBCs, featuring the Player of the Month card from one of the top leagues in European football, Serie A. Dušan Vlahović, the Serbian striker from Fiorentina, takes home the POTM award for December in 2021.

The 21-year old striker has enjoyed a fantastic season in Serie A, scoring 16 goals in his 19 appearances in the 2021-22 season. In December 2021, Vlahović scored four goals in the league, including a sensational brace in the 4-0 thriller against Salernitana.

EA Sports awards Dušan Vlahović with a POTM card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team for his incredible achievements. FIFA 22 players can avail this untradeable card by completing the tasks listed below.

Tasks, rewards, and review of Dušan Vlahović POTM card for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

The completion cost for the Dušan Vlahović POTM SBC will be around 23,000 FUT coins if FIFA 22 players plan to purchase items from the store. Using items from the player's reserve can significantly reduce the cost to complete this SBC.

Dušan Vlahović POTM card is a non-tradeable SBC. Players will have a total of 30 days to complete the challenge.

Review of the Dušan Vlahović POTM SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Dušan Vlahović's 78-rated base card on FIFA 22 witnesses a substantial upgrade with the release of this SBC, taking the player to an 87-OVR for his POTM card. Vlahović's SBC provides him with a significant increase in Pace, Dribbling and Shooting.

Dušan Vlahović's pace takes a leap from 75 to 86 in ratings, while his shooting increases from 78 to 89 and Dribbling from 73 to 85. His improved ratings allow players to utilize the player according to the meta of FIFA 22, putting him on par with some of the best players in his position.

Dušan Vlahović POTM SBC is available for a fair cost, making it convenient for FUT 22 players to get their hands on an 87-rated striker card.

