FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to get Headliners Jonathan Clauss card in FUT 22

FIFA 22 is keeping up with their tradition of dropping regular supplies of Squad Building Challenges (SBC) for the game's Ultimate Team audience.

Jonathan Clauss can match some of the finest RWBs in FIFA 22 with his boosted Headliners stats. In the promo SBC, The 77-rated Jonathan Clauss base card receives substantial upgrades to all of his individual attributes, particularly Pace, Dribbling and Defending.

Tasks, rewards, and review of the Jonathan Clauss Headliners card for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks for the SBC

1) France

# of players from France: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) Ligue 1

# of players from Ligue 1: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

At the time of writing, Jonathan Clauss Headliners promo SBC will cost FIFA 22 players approximately 75,000 to 80,000 FUT coins if players intend to create the squad from scratch.

With the player's existing fodder, the overall cost will come down considerably, making the Headliners promo a suitable SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

The Jonathan Clauss Headliners promo will be available for a week and players will have to complete both sets of tasks to avail the rewards.

Review of the Jonathan Clauss Headliners promo in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Jonathan Clauss' newly released Headliners promo card features the player receiving a massive upgrade in his overall ratings. His passing impoves from 70 to 81, whereas his Physicality witnesses a boost from 71 to 82. Additionally, Jonathan Clauss' Headliners Promo also has 93-rated pace and 86-rated dribbling, which contributes to the player's ability to excel in his position.

On completion, FIFA 22 players will receive 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack and 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack. This SBC is cost effective in comparison to other Headliners promos released by EA Sports in recent times. With the attributes that the card offers, the SBC can be a great way for FIFA 22 players to get their hands on RWB, who can match up against some of the best in the world.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider