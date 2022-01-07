FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to obtain Juanmi Player of the Month (POTM) card in FUT 22?

FIFA 22 have released their Player of the Month card for the month of December from one of Europe's top leagues - La Liga. Juanmi, a forward for Real Betis, is the recipient of the award.

So far in the 2021-22 season of La Liga, Juanmi has represented Real Betis a total of 17 times in the league, scoring on 11 occasions. The forward stood out for his side in December, scoring in 2 appearances, notably the away fixture at Camp Nou where he bagged a late winner to seal a victory against the Spanish giants - FC Barcelona.

EA Sports commemorated Juanmi's performance in the month of December by granting FIFA 22 players access to his POTM card in the form of an untradeable SBC. Details on the SBC, including tasks, rewards and review of the card, will be available below.

Tasks, rewards, and review of Juanmi POTM card for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

# of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

It is to be understood that the final cost of completion for the Juanmi POTM SBC will amount to over 27,000 FUT coins if players are set on completing the challenge from scratch. The use of players from an existing fodder would result in considerably reduced costs.

Review of the Juanmi POTM SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Juanmi's POTM edition provides the player with a massive upgrade from his base card. The Spanish international receives an exponential boost in his Pace, Dribbling and Shooting attributes, taking his overall rating from a base value of 75 to 86-OVR for his POTM card.

While Juanmi's latest promotional card does feature a desirable upgrade for his stats, the cost required to complete the SBC would put him at a disadvantage.

Although the 28-year old boasts 86-rated pace with 87-rated dribbling, FIFA 22 players can avail non-SBC players for considerably less cost. However, with an existing fodder of players and reduced costs, Juanmi's POTM SBC appears to be an appropriate pick.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul