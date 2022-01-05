FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the First Eleven Player SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 players from all over the world are excited as EA Sports introduces the latest set of Squad Building Challenges (SBC) to the game.

The First Eleven Player SBC is among the 3 SBCs that made their way to FIFA 22 on 4 January 2022. Players have a limited time to complete this non-repeatable SBC in order to earn the specified reward.

Slater @SlaterAC_

- Odsonne Edouard Record Breaker SBC

- First Eleven Player SBC (Draft Token)

- 84+ Player Pick SBC



Only one Headliners OBJ and SBC card in 4 days... Daily Content Review:- Odsonne Edouard Record Breaker SBC- First Eleven Player SBC (Draft Token)- 84+ Player Pick SBCOnly one Headliners OBJ and SBC card in 4 days... #FIFA22 Daily Content Review: - Odsonne Edouard Record Breaker SBC - First Eleven Player SBC (Draft Token) - 84+ Player Pick SBC Only one Headliners OBJ and SBC card in 4 days... #FIFA22 https://t.co/fBIqIPWADM

The First Eleven Player SBC requires a lower initial cost in comparison to the other SBCs that EA Sports has released alongside. The SBC has a fairly challenging set of tasks and requires a moderate amount of time for completion.

Let's take a look at the various tasks and rewards associated with the First Eleven Player SBC.

Tasks, rewards, and review of the First Eleven Player SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks for First Eleven Player SBC

Same League Count: Max 4

Same Nation Count: Min 3

Same Club Count: Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

The First Eleven Player SBC can cost around 10,000 FUT coins if players plan on completing it from scratch. FIFA 22 players also have the option to utilize their existing fodder as a cost-effective method to complete the challenge.

What is the First Eleven Player SBC?

The First Eleven Player SBC is the latest Squad Building Challenge to be announced from the Headliners promo in FIFA 22. Similar to most of FIFA 22's SBC tasks, the First Eleven is non-repeatable.

FIFA 22 players have under 48 hours to complete the challenge.

Review of the First Eleven Player SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Since the announcement, FIFA 22 players have expressed their dismay with the First Eleven Player SBC. The challenge can turn out to be an expensive endeavor. The SBC struggles to find value due to its demand for a min 83 rated team with min 75 rated chemistry, offering only a Draft Token pack as the reward.

Also Read Article Continues below

Once the task has been completed, FIFA 22 players will be rewarded with a Draft Token pack. Each pack contains five items, including one rare and five golds, in addition to a Draft Token. This SBC is likely to be of interest to FIFA 22 beginners and veterans alike.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul