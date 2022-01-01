FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Full list of Headliners Team 1 cards revealed in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has dropped an all new promo on New Year's Eve with the release of the Headliners promo, and the team 1 items are now available to all players.

Headliners feature special player items of those players who have been excellent performers for their respective clubs in the current season. Naturally, these players have grabbed all the 'headlines' with their standout and consistent performances. The items receive special boosts to reward their excellent performances in real life.

EA SPORTS FIFA @EASPORTSFIFA



are Special Player Items that are upgraded with the potential for more based on individual & team performances 📈



Learn more ➡ They've turned the 🌎 of ⚽️ upside down this season. Now it's time to write a whole new year of headlines 📰 #Headliners are Special Player Items that are upgraded with the potential for more based on individual & team performances 📈Learn more ➡ x.ea.com/72447 They've turned the 🌎 of ⚽️ upside down this season. Now it's time to write a whole new year of headlines 📰#Headliners are Special Player Items that are upgraded with the potential for more based on individual & team performances 📈Learn more ➡ x.ea.com/72447 https://t.co/R79DbnG5xm

The Headliners promo was rumored to appear and was expected by the FIFA 22 community to precede the TOTY promo. It has indeed done so with the release of Team 1 of the promo and FIFA 22 players will be able to obtain special player items from the packs. However, the items will have lesser odds as that is the case with any item that belongs to a promo in FIFA 22.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Complete list of all the player items that are part of Team 1 of the Headliners

Antonio Candreva RM 85

Patrik Schick ST 85

Luis Diaz LM 87

Reece James RWB 87

Marcos Acuna LB 88

Giovanni Simeone ST 88

Yannick Carrasco LM 88

Kalidou Koulibaly CB 89

Christopher Nkunku CAM 89

Virgin Van Dijk CB 91

Kylian Mbappe ST

FIFA 22 Headliners Team 1 best cards

Kylian Mbappe's 93 rated card is the highest-rated card of the first release and it is one special card. With 99 Pace and 94 Dribbling, it will be one nightmare of a card to contain in FIFA 22. It is quite easily one of the best cards of FIFA 22 so far. Additionally, the card has 90 Shooting so a FIFA 22 player will be getting pace, trickery and clinicality with the card.

Virgil Van Dijk's 91 rated card is a spectacular card as well. It gives a wonderful boost to the Pace with an 81 rating. The card's other set of stats looks solid at first glance with an incredible 93 Defense and 87 Physicality.

Also Read Article Continues below

Christopher Nkunku has got another player item in FIFA 22 and his 89 rated Headliners card looks the best of the lot. The card has 87 Pace and 92 Dribbling. Additionally, the card also has an 84 Shooting and 90 Passing.

Edited by R. Elahi