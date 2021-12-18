FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Full list of Winter Wildcards Team 1 cards revealed

FIFA 22 has launched a brand new promo with the release of Winter Wildcards and it's sure to excite the entire community before the arrival of the festive season.

Business may have been initially slow in December when it came to launches and SBCs for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. However, the game has picked up the pace with the upcoming festive period as it received back-to-back promos with the Winter Wildcards promo replacing the now expired Versus.

Winter Wildcards Team 1 items are special player items available in packs in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. These items have received permanent upgrades based on several factors.

Team 1 items will be available until 23 December 2021 after which they will be replaced by the team 2 items.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: All Winter Wildcards Team 1 items that have been released

The following players currently form the Winter Wildcards Team 1 list:

Jordan Graham RW 84

Franck Acheampong LW 85

Moussa Niakhate CB 85

Axel Tuanzebe CB 85

Breel Embolo ST 85

Adel Taarabt CM 86

Pau Torres CB 86

Embarba LW 86

Nelson Semedo RWB 86

Leonardo Spinazzola LWB 87

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic CM 88

Fabinho CF 89

Kingsley Coman St 89

Paul Pogba CM 90

Neymar Jr. ST 93

Wildcard Swaps Program

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players will be able to earn special Wildcard tokens throughout the lifespan of the Winter Wildcards promo. These tokens will be offered in packs and can be earned from objectives and SBCs.

Futhead @Futhead



✅ 24 Winter Wildcard Tokens will be available

✅ Squad Building Challenges, Objectives & 1 via Store

✅ Swap via SBCs for Rewards 👇

✅ Each Reward only redeemable once



Rewards Available:

Dec 26 6pm UTC ➡️ Jan 14 6pm UTC



FIFA 22 players will be able to use these tokens via the corresponding SBCs in the Ultimate Team mode. These SBCs will launch on 26 December 2021 and will continue into the new year until 14 January 2021.

The structure is quite similar to the Icon Swaps 1 program in FIFA 22 which has been very well received and is ongoing at the time of writing.

Overall, the Winter Wildcards promo seems like an exciting and excellent release. It has also introduced both single-task and player item SBCs belonging to the promo.

With interesting cards and the festive season in full flow, the FIFA 22 community is highly likely to invest both their time and FUT coins in this promo.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul