FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Full list of Team Of The Week 13 (TOTW 13) cards revealed

FIFA 22 has released the Team of the Week (TOTW 13) cards for week 13, and the fans have once again reason to be excited as new player items are released in Ultimate Team.
Unlike any other promo, the TOTW promo is a constant in FIFA 22 and occurs once every week, every Wednesday at 6 PM UTC. The TOTW feature boosted player items that have significantly lesser chances of obtaining from the packs and have only appeared as part of an SBC reward only twice in FIFA 22 so far.
TOTW player items have boosted stats compared to the base variants of the same player items. While the lower overall items are ordinary, some of the higher overall items are phenomenal to use in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. With the fresh release of another week's TOTW items, let's find out which footballers have been featured and if there are any standout cards.
FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Complete list of all the player items that are part of TOTW 13
Strazcek GK 74
Pulkrab ST 77
Adeyemi ST 78
Johnson GK 79
Rocha CM 79
Raum LWB 79
Gallagher CM 80
Gabbiadini CF 81
Nunez LW 81
Batshuayi ST 81
Dorsch CDM 81
Ndicka CB 81
Gabriel CB 82
Puado LW 84
Vlahovic ST 84
Blas RM 84
Delaney CDM 84
Atal RB 84
Caleta-Car CB 84
Tielemans CM 86
Barella CM 87
Sterling RW 89
Courtois GK 90
Standout player items of TOTW 13 in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team
Thibault Courtois is the highest-rated player item that is part of the FIFA 22 TOTW 13 team. Goalkeepers are already insanely strong in FIFA 22, but the item provides a premium upgrade to anyone looking for a keeper.
Raheem Sterling's 89 rated RW card looks quite strong in relation to other cards of the same position, which is already there in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. The 92 pace will be in demand among pro-meta players.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Nicolo Barella's 87 rated CM card is also really good when one considers the 81 pace. Good pace for central midfielders are an added bonus, and with Barella, there's never a doubt about his passing and dribbling stats, to begin with anyway.