FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Full list of Team Of The Week 13 (TOTW 13) cards revealed

FIFA 22 has released the Team of the Week (TOTW 13) cards for week 13, and the fans have once again reason to be excited as new player items are released in Ultimate Team.

Unlike any other promo, the TOTW promo is a constant in FIFA 22 and occurs once every week, every Wednesday at 6 PM UTC. The TOTW feature boosted player items that have significantly lesser chances of obtaining from the packs and have only appeared as part of an SBC reward only twice in FIFA 22 so far.

TOTW player items have boosted stats compared to the base variants of the same player items. While the lower overall items are ordinary, some of the higher overall items are phenomenal to use in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. With the fresh release of another week's TOTW items, let's find out which footballers have been featured and if there are any standout cards.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Complete list of all the player items that are part of TOTW 13

Strazcek GK 74

Pulkrab ST 77

Adeyemi ST 78

Johnson GK 79

Rocha CM 79

Raum LWB 79

Gallagher CM 80

Gabbiadini CF 81

Nunez LW 81

Batshuayi ST 81

Dorsch CDM 81

Ndicka CB 81

Gabriel CB 82

Puado LW 84

Vlahovic ST 84

Blas RM 84

Delaney CDM 84

Atal RB 84

Caleta-Car CB 84

Tielemans CM 86

Barella CM 87

Sterling RW 89

Courtois GK 90

Standout player items of TOTW 13 in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Thibault Courtois is the highest-rated player item that is part of the FIFA 22 TOTW 13 team. Goalkeepers are already insanely strong in FIFA 22, but the item provides a premium upgrade to anyone looking for a keeper.

Pundit Arena @PunditArena #TOTW 🔥



Is he the best goalkeeper in the game at the minute? 🤔



13 is now available in



#FIFA122 Thibaut Courtois is the top rated player in this week's @EASPORTSFIFA Is he the best goalkeeper in the game at the minute? 🤔 #TOTW 13 is now available in #FUT Thibaut Courtois is the top rated player in this week's @EASPORTSFIFA #TOTW 🔥Is he the best goalkeeper in the game at the minute? 🤔#TOTW13 is now available in #FUT. #FIFA122 https://t.co/S2E3xhrH5j

Raheem Sterling's 89 rated RW card looks quite strong in relation to other cards of the same position, which is already there in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. The 92 pace will be in demand among pro-meta players.

Also Read Article Continues below

Nicolo Barella's 87 rated CM card is also really good when one considers the 81 pace. Good pace for central midfielders are an added bonus, and with Barella, there's never a doubt about his passing and dribbling stats, to begin with anyway.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar