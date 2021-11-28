FIFA 22 reveals full list of Best of TOTW Team 2 in FUT 22

FIFA 22 revealed the best of some of the individual performances by footballers in their weekly Team of the Week Releases, and now EA Sports have gone one step further.

Over the course of the Black Friday celebrations, FIFA 22 has now revealed the second Best of TOTW team to bring together another set of best TOTW items released in the game so far.

TOTW cards themselves are in great demand, due to the nature of these player items. These player items have boosted stats over their base variants in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. TOTW items are also available for a limited period of time only, and players have much lower odds of obtaining them.

Best of TOTW promo and Team 2 revealed in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The TOTW release every week has a few good items, but the majority of the items are poor. This is where the Best of TOTW comes in, which is significantly better and gives players a more realistic chance of obtaining a player item that is viable.

What is the Best of TOTW promo?

The Best of TOTW consists of a list of player items from the past TOTW reveals over the last ten weeks. However, only the best of the best player items are part of this Best of the TOTW promo and are available to be obtained in packs until November 30.

So far, EA Sports has released two teams for this promo and earlier today, it dropped Team 2 of the promo.

Full List of TOTW player items for Team 2

Memphis Depay CF 86

Gabriel Jesus RW 86

Nicolo Barella CM 86

Yannick Carrasco LM 86

Joao Cancelo LB 87

Marquinhos CB 88

Sadio Mane CAM 90

Joshua Kimmich CDM 90

Karim Benzema CF 90

Harry Kane ST 91

Neymar Jr LW 92

Overall review and standout cards

The Best of TOTW Team 2 puts some of the best items from the past releases in the game. Aside from the wonderful player items, the promo gives a wonderful opportunity to those players who joined the FIFA 22 party late and missed out on these cards during their original release.

While all these cards are really good, the standout cards have to be the 92 rated LW card of Neymar JR., the 90 rated CAM card of Sadio Mane and 88 rated CB card of Marquinhos.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider