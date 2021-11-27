FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to complete the Daily Login Challenge 1 SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has dropped one of the easiest and cheapest SBCs in the game for this year's release Black Friday, titled Daily Login Challenge 1.

November, in general, has been a festival of these single-task SBCs. A few of these SBCs have not been good, but most of them have made FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players very happy.

Complex SBCs may hand out better rewards, but they are not within everyone's capacity for completion. Single-task SBCs are a lot easier and cheaper, making them ideal for beginners in FIFA 22.

Tasks, rewards, and review of the Daily Login Challenge 1 SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Daily Login Challenge 1 SBC squad tasks

Nationalities: Min 2

Clubs: Min 3

Same League Count: Max 5

Rare: Min 2

Team Chemistry: Min 45

# of players in the Squad: 8

As mentioned above, the Daily Login Challenge 1 is one of the cheapest SBCs in FIFA 22 so far, and it costs only 1900 coins to complete. With a few fodders, the SBC will become almost free to do for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players.

What is the Daily Login Challenge 1 SBC for FIFA 22?

The Daily Login Challenge 1 is a non-repeatable single task SBC and is part of the Black Friday occasion for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. It is incredibly cheap, simple, and fun to do.

However, FIFA 22 players can only complete the SBC once. Coupled with that, those who plan to complete the Daily Login Challenge 1 have less than 24 hours.

Review of the Daily Login Challenge 1 SBC

There is no reason to say anything negative about the Daily Login Challenge 1. It is almost like a free SBC, so irrespective of the rewards, every FIFA 22 should be gearing up for it.

Completing the Daily Login Challenge 1 SBC fulfills the requirements to earn the Black Friday rewards. Upon completion, FIFA 22 fans will receive a pack containing two rare gold players.

