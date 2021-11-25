FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to complete Goal Tension in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has dropped a great single-task SBC belonging to the UEFA Champions League in the form of Goal Tension SBC, and this looks like a great single-task SBC to begin with.

In general, single-task SBCs are very popular, especially among beginner players, because of how easy they're to do. Most of these single-task SBCs cost less than a FIFA 22 Premium Gold Players Pack, which shows the incredible returns of value these SBCs can provide in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Slater @SlaterAC_

- TOTW 10 is LIVE! Messi, Kante, Kroos and more!

- Silver Stars Dennis OBJ

- Silver Beasts OBJ

- Goal Tension SBC



November has been a consistent month when it comes to these single-task SBCs. It started first with the Rulebreakers promo and was then followed by the Numbers Up promo. It is to be seen if the UEFA Champions League will have more single-task SBCs after today.

Tasks, rewards, and review of the Goal Tension SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Goal Tension SBC squad tasks

Nationalities: Min 4

Same League Count: Max 3

Clubs: Min 3

Rare: Min 9

Squad Rating: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 95

# of players in the Squad: 11

Goal Tension SBC will cost FIFA 22 players about 13000 coins to complete from scratch. Existing fodder will significantly reduce costs and make it an even better SBC to finish.

What is the Goal Tension SBC in FIFA 22?

Goal Tension SBC is a single-task SBC belonging to the UEFA Champions League challenge in FIFA 22. It's a non-repeatable SBC which means every FIFA 22 player can complete it at most once only. Players have less than 48 hours to complete the Goal Tension SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Review of the Goal Tension SBC

Goal Tension SBC looks a bit expensive compared to other single-task SBCs that have appeared in FIFA 22 in the past. The SBC rewards players with one Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack upon completion. Even at the maximum completion cost of 13000 FUT coins, Goal Tension SBC is a sweet deal to do.

Not every FIFA 22 SBC task is significant as some of them have been outright terrible and were avoided by a large chunk of players. However, that doesn't seem to be the case with this SBC, and the Goal Tension SBC is a must-do for all FIFA 22 players, especially for beginner players despite the relatively higher price.

