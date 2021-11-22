FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to obtain the Squad Foundations Simon Banza card in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has released another Squad Foundations SBC following David Neres two days earlier, and this one features Simon Banza, who plays for the Portuguese club FC Famalicao.

November is an active month when it comes to dropping SBCs related to player items as rewards. Different player rewards are available in these SBCs, including mid icons as well. Simon Banza is the second entrant in FIFA 22 to be part of the Squad Foundations SBC.

Although FIFA 22 Ultimate Team packs are cheaper, SBCs are the preferred approach for players to improve their squads. Although SBCs can be costlier, players are in power as they know the exact rewards and do not need to rely on luck.

Tasks, rewards, and review of Squad Foundations Simon Banza card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Like David Neres, the Simon Banza Squad Foundations SBC also has only two tasks, and FIFA 22 players have about nine weeks to complete the SBC. There is thus plenty of time, but FIFA 22 players will have to complete both tasks to obtain Banza's special player item.

Banza Squad Moments SBC tasks:

Liga Portugal

# of players from Liga NOS (POR 1): Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

At the very initial stage, Banza's Squad Foundations SBC will cost a FIFA 22 player around 75000 coins to complete without any fodder. However, the usage of applicable fodder will help reduce the cost and save valuable FUT coins for the player.

Simon Banza Squad Foundations Card stats

Simon Banza's Squad Foundations card is an 88 rated ST card that looks like an absolute beast of a card. It has great Pace, Dribbling, Shooting, and Physicality - the four main combinations for striker stats in FIFA 22.

Simon Banza Squad Foundations card stat (Image via FIFA 22)

The player item has 88 Pace and 85 Physicality, making Banza's special player item fast and equally strong. Banza also has 88 Shooting that includes 92 Finishing and 94 Positioning.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

There is no denying that Banza's Squad Foundations player item is a great card, and the SBC is a great value for money. However, one big problem arises since very few players run a Liga NOS-based squad. This has become a big factor since FIFA 22 Ultimate Team has the importance of chemistry. Banza is French, so maybe players will fit this otherwise excellent player item in their playing XI.

Edited by R. Elahi