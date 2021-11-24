How to download and play FIFA Mobile beta version on Android

In the early hours of November 23, EA Sports released a teaser of the mobile scene by releasing FIFA Mobile beta in the form of a limited test. The version was released only for Android and is only available in three countries when writing - India, Canada, and Romania.

FIFA Mobile beta is one of the first hints of the upcoming new season of FIFA Mobile. Over the years, FIFA Mobile has grown in both users and game modes. EA Sports is constantly trying to make the mobile version similar to the console and PC edition.

Although termed as FIFA Mobile beta, the beta gives players the whole experience by rewarding the testing players with ample resources and premium features to help them explore all the nooks and corners within the game. The main motive is to let the testers play the complete FIFA Mobile beta to understand where the game works well and where it still needs more work.

How can players play the FIFA Mobile beta in the allowed countries?

How to download FIFA Mobile beta?

For starters, those who have applied as beta testers under the Google program or for FIFA Mobile can get the FIFA Mobile beta client by manually searching the play store.

However, both sets of testers have been full for a long time, which means that the FIFA Mobile beta client will not typically appear in search results. But gamers need to worry about the next step; they only need a mobile browser.

The first step will be to open Twitter either via the Android app or by the browser. Those who open via the app will be required to register. Once within Twitter, search for FIFA Mobile in the search box and click on the first search result (it should be the verified Twitter handle of FIFA mobile). Players can scroll down to find the below-embedded tweet that contains the downloadable link.

Once the link is clicked, it will redirect the user to the Google Play Store on its own, and the FIFA Mobile beta client will show up. From there, players can download and install the client, open and play. Given that this is a limited beta version, players can only play as guest accounts.

What is FIFA Mobile beta?

FIFA Mobile beta is a limited beta test client available in India, Romania, and Canada and only on Android operating systems. The beta client requires no pre-registration in any form and is freely downloadable from the Google Play Store.

The significant primary change looks like the addition of commentary, a long-requested feature by the FIFA Mobile community. Another exciting addition is the introduction of walkout animations in the mobile version. There could still be different additions in the upcoming days to the beta client, and the community is excited to see what new things come in the latest FIFA Mobile season.

