Top 5 highest-rated predicted FIFA 22 Team of the Week (FUT 22 TOTW 10) cards

FIFA 22 Team of the Week will be released very soon, on Wednesday, November 24. Still, there can definitely be some predictions made about which footballer could have the highest-rated player item.

The TOTW cards are weekly releases from FIFA 22 that are tokens of statement performances made by individuals in real-life football over the weekend all across the planet. TOTW cards are available in packs after release but only for a limited window.

Given their boosted stats, lower odds of obtaining, and limited time window, the TOTW cards fetch a premium price in FIFA 22. This price will increase further if the stats and ratings of the player item make the item highly suitable for the FIFA 22 meta.

Vlahovic, Alexander-Arnold, Kante: The potential top five cards of TOTW 10 release in FIFA 22

5) Dusan Vlahovic

Vlahovic has already been present once in a TOTW reveal and has given another praiseworthy performance in Fiorentina's 4-3 win over AC Milan. He scored two goals and managed an assist, and without his contribution, Fiorentina will have lost the match.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored ⚽️ No player has scored more goals than Dusan Vlahovic (10) in Serie A this season



😏 Set to be a man in demand in January... ⚽️ No player has scored more goals than Dusan Vlahovic (10) in Serie A this season😏 Set to be a man in demand in January... https://t.co/SjE7hxsMPO

In general, Vlahovic's player items are pro-meta, and his last card had a decent overall. If he finally makes it, his player item will be another exciting one.

4) Leonardo Bonucci

Squawka Football @Squawka Leonardo Bonucci has scored twice in a Serie A game for the first fime time in his career.



⚽️ 23’

⚽️ 83’



Both goals coming from the spot. Leonardo Bonucci has scored twice in a Serie A game for the first fime time in his career. ⚽️ 23’⚽️ 83’ Both goals coming from the spot. https://t.co/ftplg8ktBX

Leonardo Bonucci put on his scoring boots to inspire Juventus to a much-needed 2-0 victory over Lazio. Bonucci gave a stern defensive shift as Juventus did not concede a goal. In the offensive part, Bonucci scored both the penalties as Juventus got a crucial win.

3) Sadio Mane

Mohamed Salah has been Liverpool's main damager-in-chief lately, but Mane outshone his African counterpart. Liverpool put on a dominating display as they won 4-0 against Arsenal, and Mane scored a goal himself and helped to set up Salah's goal as well.

Mane was previously present on the TOTW team, but it was a CAM-positioned item. This one, if it happens, will probably be in his base position.

2) N'Golo Kante

Kante's base player item is one of the best CDM items in FIFA 22. On the weekend, Kante gave a stellar defensive display and scored a goal as Chelsea won 3-0 against Leicester City.

His base item is rated 90, and his TOTW will see a massive hike in both price and demand if Kante ultimately makes it to TOTW 10.

1) Trent Alexander-Arnold

Squawka Football @Squawka No player had more shots (2) or created more chances (2) in the first half than Trent Alexander-Arnold.



He also provided an assist for Sadio Mané. 🅰️ No player had more shots (2) or created more chances (2) in the first half than Trent Alexander-Arnold. He also provided an assist for Sadio Mané. 🅰️ https://t.co/ZUtjrqh2Aw

There were several star performers for Liverpool when they won 4-0 against Arsenal. Trent Alexander-Arnold stood out among the top achievers by managing a couple of assists. Often a part of his criticism, Alexander-Arnold also gave a good defensive account of himself to help Liverpool keep a clean sheet.

Note: Rarely, two players from one club (Sadio Mane and Trent Alexander-Arnold) feature in the same TOTW. However, since both played a significant hand in their 4-0 win, either could get a TOTW card.

