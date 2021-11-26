FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to complete the Flash Challenge 

November seems to have no stop in FIFA 22 for single-task SBC as the Flash Challenge has been made available in Ultimate Mode.

FIFA 22 has dropped tons of new content with the upcoming occasion of Black Friday and players are sure to be excited if single-task SBCs like the Flash Challenge appear. SBCs are the preferred mode of improving squads, unlocking packs and player items.

However, harder and more complex SBCs in FIFA 22 require bigger investments that may not always be available to beginners. On the other hand, single-task SBCs like the Flash Challenge are way more attractive due to their cheaper costs.

Tasks, rewards, and review of the Flash Challenge SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Flash Challenge SBC squad tasks

Given below are the conditions associated with completing the Flash Challenge:

Leagues: Max 4

Nationalities: Min 3

Same Club Count: Max 3

Rare: Exactly 11

Squad Rating: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 80

# of players in the Squad: 11

Being at an extremely early stage, the Flash Challenge SBC and its costs are yet to be revealed. Whatever the expenses are, the actual and final price will drop with the use of fodder.

What is the Flash Challenge SBC?

The Flash Challenge is a single-task SBC that is part of the pre-Black Friday celebration. Players have less than an hour to complete this non-repeatable challenge and its relevant task in FIFA 22.

Review of the Flash Challenge SBC

Sticking true to its name, the Flash Challenge SBC seems to have appeared in a flash and will vanish in a blink as well. This pre-Black Friday pack will reward one Prime Mixed Players Pack to every player who completes it.

There is no denial that this is a good SBC as despite its unknown price, the squad conditions do not seem to be that demanding. Both FIFA 22 beginners and experts should dive in as it is a highly cost-effective way of obtaining something valuable.

