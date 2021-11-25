FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Full list of Team of the Week 10 (TOTW 10) cards revealed

On the eve of the upcoming Black Friday, FIFA 22 and EA Sports have released the latest Team of the Week 10 cards. It features another collection of exciting player items available to FIFA 22 players.
Team of the Week is the only promo for FIFA 22 that returns every week as part of a routine schedule. The promo features a set of special player items in FIFA 22 that have boosted stats and an extremely low chance of obtaining them from packs. TOTW items remain obtainable in packs for limited time after their release every Wednesday.
TOTW 10 features some exciting player items as usual, while a few others are not quite up to the mark. Take a look at all the player items part of the Team of the Week 10 release in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.
Complete list of player items featured in Team of the Week 10 release in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team
Tim Ronning GK 76
Rhys Healey ST 76
Deniz Undav ST 77
Jakob Glesnes CB 77
Miroslav Stevanovic RW 80
Emiliano Buendia CAM 81
Emiliano Vecchio CAM 81
Christian Benteke ST 81
Iago Borduchi LB 81
Romain Faivre RM 81
Sebastian Blanco CAM 81
Hamari Traore RB 82
Mario Pasalic CF 82
Amine Gouiri LM 82
Tyrone Mings CB 84
Lars Stindl LF 84
Steven Berghuis CAM 84
Felipe CB 86
Kevin Trapp GK 86
Leonardo Bonucci CB 86
Toni Kroos CM 89
N'Golo Kante CM 91
Lionel Messi RW 94
TOTW 10 standout cards
1) Lionel Messi
What can be additionally said about a 94 rated Lionel Messi player item in FIFA 22? Messi finally put in a standout performance for PSG in Ligue 1 and has been deservingly rewarded with a TOTW place in FIFA 22. The TOTW player item of Lionel Messi has significantly boosted stats in many areas and is the highest-rated TOTW item in FIFA 22 so far.
2) N'Golo Kante
N'Golo Kante exhibited defensive and offensive brilliance last weekend, and his TOTW card is evidence of that. FIFA 22 has a very good base player item of Kante 89 rated card, and now this one will be an even better upgrade.
3) Toni Kroos
The German Sniper Toni Kroos is the third highest-rated release of TOTW 10 in FIFA 22, and the pass master has got upgraded stats barring Pace, which is a sad fact.
