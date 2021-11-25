FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Full list of Team of the Week 10 (TOTW 10) cards revealed

On the eve of the upcoming Black Friday, FIFA 22 and EA Sports have released the latest Team of the Week 10 cards. It features another collection of exciting player items available to FIFA 22 players.

Team of the Week is the only promo for FIFA 22 that returns every week as part of a routine schedule. The promo features a set of special player items in FIFA 22 that have boosted stats and an extremely low chance of obtaining them from packs. TOTW items remain obtainable in packs for limited time after their release every Wednesday.

TOTW 10 features some exciting player items as usual, while a few others are not quite up to the mark. Take a look at all the player items part of the Team of the Week 10 release in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Complete list of player items featured in Team of the Week 10 release in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tim Ronning GK 76

Rhys Healey ST 76

Deniz Undav ST 77

Jakob Glesnes CB 77

Miroslav Stevanovic RW 80

Emiliano Buendia CAM 81

Emiliano Vecchio CAM 81

Christian Benteke ST 81

Iago Borduchi LB 81

Romain Faivre RM 81

Sebastian Blanco CAM 81

Hamari Traore RB 82

Mario Pasalic CF 82

Amine Gouiri LM 82

Tyrone Mings CB 84

Lars Stindl LF 84

Steven Berghuis CAM 84

Felipe CB 86

Kevin Trapp GK 86

Leonardo Bonucci CB 86

Toni Kroos CM 89

N'Golo Kante CM 91

Lionel Messi RW 94

TOTW 10 standout cards

1) Lionel Messi

What can be additionally said about a 94 rated Lionel Messi player item in FIFA 22? Messi finally put in a standout performance for PSG in Ligue 1 and has been deservingly rewarded with a TOTW place in FIFA 22. The TOTW player item of Lionel Messi has significantly boosted stats in many areas and is the highest-rated TOTW item in FIFA 22 so far.

2) N'Golo Kante

N'Golo Kante exhibited defensive and offensive brilliance last weekend, and his TOTW card is evidence of that. FIFA 22 has a very good base player item of Kante 89 rated card, and now this one will be an even better upgrade.

Slater @SlaterAC_

- TOTW 10 is LIVE! Messi, Kante, Kroos and more!

- Silver Stars Dennis OBJ

- Silver Beasts OBJ

- Goal Tension SBC



Quite the TOTW compared to last week Daily Content Review:- TOTW 10 is LIVE! Messi, Kante, Kroos and more!- Silver Stars Dennis OBJ- Silver Beasts OBJ- Goal Tension SBCQuite the TOTW compared to last week #Fifa22 Daily Content Review: - TOTW 10 is LIVE! Messi, Kante, Kroos and more! - Silver Stars Dennis OBJ - Silver Beasts OBJ - Goal Tension SBC Quite the TOTW compared to last week #Fifa22 https://t.co/I4Kf9gI5is

3) Toni Kroos

The German Sniper Toni Kroos is the third highest-rated release of TOTW 10 in FIFA 22, and the pass master has got upgraded stats barring Pace, which is a sad fact.

