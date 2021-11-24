FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to obtain the Squad Foundations Tahith Chong card in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has continued to drop the Squad Foundations SBCs, and they have featured special player items, with the third on the list dropped a few moments earlier in the form of Birmingham City footballer Tahith Chong.

Unlike specific promos, the Squad Foundations promo has featured great player items on objectives and SBC rewards. Such SBCs act as the primary method for FIFA 22 players to improve their squads and provide a better alternative than basic packs in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

NepentheZ @NepentheZ Chong as the SBC player (90k or so) I think is ridiculous, in a good way. He looks like he'll be utterly mental in game! #FUT Chong as the SBC player (90k or so) I think is ridiculous, in a good way. He looks like he'll be utterly mental in game! #FUT https://t.co/JxN3r1CEpz

Packs may be cheaper, but associate large amounts of RNG with them. The potential for a pack to return the value of the coins spent is a lot less. In an SBC, the completing FIFA 22 player knows the exact rewards and can determine if it's worth spending on or not.

Tasks, rewards, and review of Squad Foundations Tahith Chong card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tahith Chong's Squad Foundations SBC, like David Neres and Simon Banza, is a relatively simple SBC to complete. There is only one task to be completed which makes Tahith Chong the first player item SBC in FIFA 22 Squad Foundations series have only one task.

FIFA 22 players have up to 58 days to complete the SBC and obtain the Squad Foundations player item of Tahith Chong in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Chong Squad Moments SBC tasks

# of players from the Netherlands: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 60

# of players in the Squad: 11

If a FIFA 22 player has to complete the SBC from scratch, it will cost them around 105,000 coins. But for reasons mentioned in the next section, the cost could face possible inflation. Usage of a player's fodder will significantly bring down the final price.

Tahith Chong Squad Foundations SBC card review

Chong's Squad Foundations Card is an 88 rated LM card, and it looks like a sensational player item at first glance, especially at that price. The card's 92 Pace stands out, especially when the FIFA 22 meta is considered. Chong's player item is not only pacy but equally skillful with 88 Dribbling.

Chong Squad Foundations card stats (Image via FIFA 22)

Chong has ample Physicality of 80 for a left midfielder, and with 85 Shooting and 86 Passing, the player item has no shortage of goal scoring or goal creation ability by any imagination.

Barring the fact that there could be a potential issue with chemistry, there are no negatives to Tahith Chong's Squad Foundations player item. It is as meta-heavy player item as any FIFA 22 player can have.

