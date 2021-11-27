FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to get Karim Benzema Flashback card

FIFA 22 has dropped four SBCs on Black Friday, and one of the features is the latest Flashback player item of Karim Benzema in the form of a new flashback SBC.

Karim Benzema transformed himself from a wonderkid to a lethal poacher when he transferred from Lyon to Real Madrid. It has been more than a decade since then and Benzema's Flashback player item celebrates his debut La Liga season in 2009-10.

𝙁𝙐𝙏𝙒𝙄𝙕 @FUTWIZ



This card looking crazy 🇫🇷👀



SBC requires 1x83 and 1x85 rated squads



Every flashback player item celebrates the past highlight season of a particular player. Karim Benzema's Flashback card is only available upon completion of the SBC. All Flashback player items have been made available in the form of untradeable rewards that can only be unlocked from the SBCs.

Tasks, rewards, and review of Karim Benzema Flashback card for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

Real Madrid SBC

# of players from Real Madrid: Min 1

Rare Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Gold Players Pack

La Liga SBC

# of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack

It will cost FIFA 22 players about 90000 coins to complete the Flashback SBC of Karim Benzema. However, prices have already seen steep inflation because of the nature of the player item. Coupled with that, players shouldn't get involved in too many delays if they plan on completing this SBC.

What is the Karim Benzema Flashback SBC?

Karim Benzema Flashback is a non-repeatable SBC and can only be completed once in FIFA 22. In addition, the SBC is relatively straightforward, and it has only two tasks. However, players have less than a week to complete it and earn Karim Benzema's Flashback player item.

Review of Karim Benzema Flashback card

Karim Benzema's Flashback card is a 86-rated ST card. There are two other versions of Benzema with higher overalls, but this will interest FIFA 22 players way more.

Karim Benzema Flashback card stats (Image via FIFA 22)

The only weakness of Karim Benzema in FIFA 22 is his lack of pace. However, the French striker's Flashback item does away with that problem since it has a Pace of 89! With 85 Shooting and 90 Dribbling, Benzema's Flashback item is highly pro-meta and is worth obtaining at this price despite the lower overall.

