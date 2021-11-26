FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to obtain Roberto Carlos Mid Icon item in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has released another couple of Mid Icon player items on the eve of Black Friday. This time, it includes one of the world's greatest ever footballers, Roberto Carlos.

For those unaware, Roberto Carlos was a generational and gravity-defying footballer who was as good going forward as he was in defense. The world came to identify him with his insane free-kick against France. FIFA 22 has given an excellent opportunity to all its players to have the iconic left-back in their Ultimate Team squads.

Roxasorg13th @roxasorg13 🚨🚨COMIENZA PRE BLACK FRIDAY EN FIFA 22!! 🚨🚨



- DEFREL 86 en OBJETIVOS

- BEST OF EN SOBRES

- ROBERTO CARLOS Y HERNANDEZ EN SBC

- SERIE A, EFL, LIBERTADORES Y SUDAMERICANA EN SBC!



RICO RICO RICO 👀👀 🚨🚨COMIENZA PRE BLACK FRIDAY EN FIFA 22!! 🚨🚨- DEFREL 86 en OBJETIVOS- BEST OF EN SOBRES- ROBERTO CARLOS Y HERNANDEZ EN SBC- SERIE A, EFL, LIBERTADORES Y SUDAMERICANA EN SBC! RICO RICO RICO 👀👀 https://t.co/I1G7ilRAxF

To obtain the Mid Icon of Roberto Carlos in FIFA 22, players will have to complete the relevant SBC. The mid version refers to the middle variant of the iconic card, which means that there is one version of this player with a lower overall and another with a higher overall.

Roberto Carlos Mid Icon SBC tasks, rewards, and more for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Roberto Carlos Mid Icon SBC tasks

Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11 Player Level: Exactly Bronze Team Chemistry: Min 50 # of players in the Squad: 11

Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11 Player Level: Exactly Silver Team Chemistry: Min 50 # of players in the Squad: 11

Top Notch

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 83 Team Chemistry: Min 80 # of players in the Squad: 11

Nerazzurri

# of players from Inter: Min 1 IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 84 Team Chemistry: Min 75 # of players in the Squad: 11

El Hombre Bala

# of players from Real Madrid: Min 1 IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 85 Team Chemistry: Min 70 # of players in the Squad: 11

Selecao

# of players from Brazil: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 86 Team Chemistry: Min 65 # of players in the Squad: 11

League Finesse

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1 IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 86 Team Chemistry: Min 60 # of players in the Squad: 11

League Legend

# of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 87 Team Chemistry: Min 55 # of players in the Squad: 11

88-rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 88 Team Chemistry: Min 45 # of players in the Squad: 11

Cost to complete Roberto Carlos' Mid Icon SBC

The SBC is still at a very premature stage in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, so the actual costs will range varyingly for the time being. As with any of the icons, the best advice regarding their SBCs is to use the FUT Market as an indicator.

Review of Roberto Carlos' Mid Icon SBC

If the final cost of the SBC is less than what Roberto Carlos' Mid Icon is going for in FIFA 22, then it will make very little sense to complete the challenge. However, what's certain is that Roberto Carlos's Mid Icon player item is a great acquisition in FIFA 22.

