FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Team of the Week 13 (TOTW 13) predictions

FIFA 22 is about to launch Team of the Week (TOTW) for week 13. While the exact player items won't be known until the full release, certain predictions can be made based on the performances of certain footballers during the current weekend.

The player items on FIFA 22 TOTW 13 will be footballers who put in excellent performances throughout the weekend. The TOTW player items are in heavy demand and have a premium price in the FUT market. This is mainly because TOTW items in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team have boosted stats compared to their base variants and have lesser chances of obtaining from the different packs.

With another exciting weekend of football coming to a close, let's look at the footballers whose TOTW items could feature in the upcoming week's release in FIFA 22.

Predictions and possible players for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team Team of the Week (TOTW 13)

1) Rafael Straczek

The Polish goalkeeper saved not one but two penalties in a single match to keep a clean sheet and help his club Stal Mielec win 1-0, and the unique performance definitely deserves a spot in FIFA 22 TOTW 13.

2) Javi Puado

Espanyol and Levante played out a 4-3 thriller, and the Catalan side had the last laugh. This took place largely due to Puado's brace.

3) Angelino

RB Leipzig LWB made two excellent assists to help the East German outfit beat Monchengladbach by 3-1.

4) Jorginho

The Italian scored twice from the spot and made important contributions in the middle of the pitch to help Chelsea secure all 3 points against Leeds.

5) Gabriel Magalhaes

Arsenal bounced back in fashion by beating Southampton 3-0. Gabriel put in a solid defensive shift to ensure a clean sheet and also scored a goal to help bring the win.

6) Karim Adeyemi

The highly-rated German teenager scored a memorable hat-trick and even chipped in with an assist for RB Salzburg in their 5-0 triumph over Tirol. If present in FIFA 22 TOTW 13, his player item will be an interesting item to get.

7) David De Gea

It was quite unexpected that Manchester United would have to rely on their keeper to secure them a win against minnows Norwich. De Gea made some big saves to keep a clean sheet and bring all 3 points to Old Trafford.

8) Cristian Pavon

In the Argentine league, the Argentine was the best performer for Boca in their 6-1 win over Centra Cordoba. Pavon scored two goals and set up another 2 to make a memorable performance.

9) Youri Tielemans

Leicester City piled on more misery on relegation-threatened Newcastle as they thumped the Tyneside club 4-0. Tielemans alone scored half of those to win the Man of the Match award. He is a strong candidate to appear in FIFA 22 TOTW 13.

Disclaimer: This is a developing list, and additions will be made to it if any more entries warrant a spot. These are also predictions for FIFA 22 TOTW 13 and not the actual one.

