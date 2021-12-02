FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Full list of Team Of The Week 11 (TOTW 11) cards revealed

Wednesdays in FIFA 22 means the release of the weekly squad of Team of the Week cards, and the latest one releases the TOTW 11 player items in the game.

Once again, a new set of player items with boosted stats will be in high demand. Based on the low chances of obtaining one, FIFA 22 players will have to count their luck if they manage to find one of the few exciting TOTW 11 player items.

TOTW is the only promo with a routine for appearances in FIFA 22 so far. The boosted player items symbolize the terrific individual performances that several footballers put up over the weekend across real-life football matches. TOTW 11 follows last week's release and has some spicy player items that will be enviable additions to any FIFA 22 player's Ultimate Team squad.

FIFA 22 TOTW 11: Full list of the footballers and their player items

Hattan Bahebri LM 75

Thomas Olsen ST 76

Kamil Grosicki LM 78

Alan Mozo RB 80

Marco Ruben ST 80

Diego Lopez GK 81

Fabian Centonze RWB 81

Juanmi LM 81

Ihias Bebou RB 81

Max Alain-Gradel LW 81

Jonas Hector LB 82

Angel Mena RM 82

Rafael Toloi CB 83

Anthony Lopes GK 84

James Maddison CAM 84

Domenico Berardi RW 84

Moussa Diaby RM 84

Bukayo Saka RM 85

Gaetan Laborde ST 85

Ilkay Gundogan CM 86

Antoine Griezzman ST 86

Frenkie de Jong CM 88

Virgil van Dijk CB 90

Review of TOTW 11 in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The overall release lacks punch compared to last week's release in FIFA 22. There are still a few items that can work well with the FIFA 22 meta. The strikeout player item is definitely that of Virgil van Dijk. His base variant is the highest rated CB card in FIFA 22. The TOTW player item is even better and will be a wonderful player item to have.

TOTW PREDICCION @TOTWprediccion ¿VAN DIJK?



Marcó gol, aunque también tenemos a Diogo Jota con doblete, por lo que le quita bastantes papeletas cara al TOTW de mañana.



Aun así, hay rumor de que podríamos tener TOTGS el viernes, ¿podrían meterlo como carta TOP para llamar mas la atención de los sobres? Puede. ¿VAN DIJK? Marcó gol, aunque también tenemos a Diogo Jota con doblete, por lo que le quita bastantes papeletas cara al TOTW de mañana. Aun así, hay rumor de que podríamos tener TOTGS el viernes, ¿podrían meterlo como carta TOP para llamar mas la atención de los sobres? Puede. https://t.co/4O4yuSQOKE

Frenkie de Jong and Antoine Griezmann are two excellent additions to FIFA 22 as well. Griezmann is great in the current FIFA 22 meta, and the TOTW item will be a wonderful addition to players who want to play a better version.

