FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to complete the FUT Champions Premium Upgrade SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has introduced SBCs that reward FUT champion player items as the FUT Champions Upgrade, and the FUT Champions Premium Upgrade SBCs have got live in the game.

As both SBCs are single-task SBCs, they add to the collection of the single-task SBCs that have been released over November in FIFA 22. The single-task SBCs are particularly favorable to FIFA 22 players, both beginners, and veterans.

The prime reason why single-task SBCs are popular is because of their economic nature and ease of completion. FIFA 22 beginners are priced out of the complex SBCs as they are out of their budgets. But when it comes to single-task SBCs, they can be completed in a much easier manner.

The FUT Champions Premium Upgrade SBC has been released to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team as part of the Black Friday event. It follows the Rulebreakers and Numbers Up promos, which released some excellent single-task SBCs in the game.

Tasks, rewards, and review of the FUT Champions Premium Upgrade SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

FUT Champions Premium Upgrade SBC squad tasks

FUT-CHAMP Players: Exactly 11

Squad Rating: Min 81

Team Chemistry: Min 20

# of players in the Squad: 11

Since the FUT Champions Premium Upgrade SBC has just gone live in FIFA 22, the completion costs are yet to be decided. Usage of fodder from the player's collection will certainly reduce the cost but based on the conditions, the SBC feels like a rather expensive one.

What is the FUT Champions Premium Upgrade SBC?

The FUT Champions Premium Upgrade is part of the series introducing SBCs that reward FUT champion items upon completion. The FUT Champions Premium Upgrade SBC is repeatable, meaning that FIFA 22 players can complete it as many times as possible.

The best thing about the FUT Champions Premium Upgrade SBC is the fact that there is no expiry. FIFA 22 players can complete it whenever they want and as many times as they wish.

Review of the FUT Champions Premium Upgrade SBC

The FUT Champions Premium Upgrade SBC is permanent, so that's one big positive. It rewards players with three possible options of 86+ FUT champions player items, out of which players will be able to pick any one of those three.

The SBC is primarily geared towards regulars in the Division Rivals and has tons of useless fodder. There is no better way to shuffle them out than by doing the FUT Champions Premium Upgrade SBC. However, the reward will depend on luck and can become a lot less rewarding if the fate of the FIFA 22 player runs out.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar