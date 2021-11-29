×
FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Team of the Week 11 (TOTW 11) predictions

TOTW 11 predictions for the upcoming reveal in FIFA 22 (Image via Sportskeeda)
Arka "Biasedguy" Sarkar
ANALYST
Modified Nov 29, 2021 01:25 AM IST
Feature

FIFA 22 will continue to drop the weekly Team of the Week (TOTW) cards despite the packed Black Friday events and drops that do not appear during routine periods.

TOTW items are special player items that are released every Wednesday, featuring the best individual performers from the world of football each weekend. These items have limited odds of obtaining and, given their boosted stats, command higher prices compared to their base variants.

FIFA 22 TOTW week 10 Players are here! 😀 Buy Ultimate Team Points and start collecting week 10 TOTW players! - mailchi.mp/shopto.net/fif… https://t.co/qbMgwFQZXK

With club football in full swing, let's look at the top performers over the weekend who can all find a place in FIFA 22 TOTW 11. Once again, these are simple predictions, and the official names and player items will only be known when the official reveal takes place on December 1.

Predictions and possible players for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team Team of the Week (TOTW 11)

Starting with outstanding performers on Saturday, Takehiro Tomiyasu helped Arsenal notch an important 2-0 win against Newcastle. Tomiyasu showcased defensive solidity to get a clean sheet, get an assist, and was the best performer on the pitch.

Takehiro Tomiyasu appreciation tweet. ❤️ https://t.co/IkGVnHu58V

Liverpool were at their clinical best as they outclassed Southampton 4-0, and Diogo Jota incidentally scored a brace after having to forfeit his FIFA 22 qualifier to not get late for the match.

😅 @DiogoJota18 participated in the FIFA 22 global series qualifiers. He had to leave in round 4 because of work https://t.co/SQFvBo2Z7B

Leicester finally managed to win as they secured a 4-2 victory over Watford where James Maddison was in scintillating form as he got a couple of assists and scored one himself.

James Maddison's first half by numbers vs. Watford:100% cross accuracy14 passes attempted13 passes completed4 chances created3 crosses2 shots2 assists1 goalDirectly involved in all three Leicester goals. 🔟 https://t.co/taDtqGEwrf

Juanmi scored a great hat trick to help Real Betis win 3-1 over Levante. He is expected to be an addition to FIFA 22 TOTW 11 when it comes out on Wednesday.

VFB Stuttgart's Orel Mangala had a wonderful performance against FSV Mainz 05 where Stuttgart won the match 2-1. Mangala had a solid outing and assisted both goals.

Orel Mangala (LM) 🇧🇪 - (VfB Stuttgart 2-1 1. FSV Mainz 05) ✅2 ASSISTS 🎯TOTW TRACKER 🙌: bit.ly/3lOk3mh#TOTW11 | #TOTW | #FIFA22 | #FUT22 | #vfbfsv | #BlackFriday https://t.co/LZ9zLg1TRx

There was a goal rush in the match between Greuther Furth and Hoffenheim, which Hoffenheim won 6-3. Both Georginio Rutter and Ihlas Bebou are strong contenders to feature in FIFA 22 TOTW 11. Rutter managed an assist and a couple of goals while Bebou scored a hat trick for Hoffenheim.

Ilhas Bebou (RW) 🇹🇬 - (SpVgg Greuther Fürth3-6 1899 Hoffenheim) ✅3 GOALS + MOTM 😱TOTW TRACKER 🙌: bit.ly/3lOk3mh#TOTW11 | #TOTW | #FIFA22 | #FUT22 | #SGFTSG https://t.co/NTC8AaAtCj

Both Lionel Messi and Marquinhos had stellar performances in the weekend as PSG won 3-1 against St. Etienne. Messi scored a hat-trick of assists while Marquinhos performed on the offensive end by scoring two goals.

Marquinhos (CB) 🇧🇷 - (ASSE 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain) ✅2 GOALS 😱TOTW TRACKER 🙌: bit.ly/3lOk3mh#TOTW11 | #TOTW | #FIFA22 | #FUT22 | #signaturesignings | #ASSEPSG | #PSG https://t.co/oW6jyQuBUT

In the Dutch League, Daleho Irandust scored one and helped set up another as Groningen beat Fortuna Sittard by a comfortable 4-1 margin.

Disclaimer: This is a developing list, and additions will be made to it if any more entries warrant a spot. These are also predictions for FIFA 22 TOTW 11, and not the actual one.

Edited by R. Elahi
