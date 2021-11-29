FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Team of the Week 11 (TOTW 11) predictions

FIFA 22 will continue to drop the weekly Team of the Week (TOTW) cards despite the packed Black Friday events and drops that do not appear during routine periods.

TOTW items are special player items that are released every Wednesday, featuring the best individual performers from the world of football each weekend. These items have limited odds of obtaining and, given their boosted stats, command higher prices compared to their base variants.

With club football in full swing, let's look at the top performers over the weekend who can all find a place in FIFA 22 TOTW 11. Once again, these are simple predictions, and the official names and player items will only be known when the official reveal takes place on December 1.

Predictions and possible players for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team Team of the Week (TOTW 11)

Starting with outstanding performers on Saturday, Takehiro Tomiyasu helped Arsenal notch an important 2-0 win against Newcastle. Tomiyasu showcased defensive solidity to get a clean sheet, get an assist, and was the best performer on the pitch.

Liverpool were at their clinical best as they outclassed Southampton 4-0, and Diogo Jota incidentally scored a brace after having to forfeit his FIFA 22 qualifier to not get late for the match.

Leicester finally managed to win as they secured a 4-2 victory over Watford where James Maddison was in scintillating form as he got a couple of assists and scored one himself.

Juanmi scored a great hat trick to help Real Betis win 3-1 over Levante. He is expected to be an addition to FIFA 22 TOTW 11 when it comes out on Wednesday.

VFB Stuttgart's Orel Mangala had a wonderful performance against FSV Mainz 05 where Stuttgart won the match 2-1. Mangala had a solid outing and assisted both goals.

There was a goal rush in the match between Greuther Furth and Hoffenheim, which Hoffenheim won 6-3. Both Georginio Rutter and Ihlas Bebou are strong contenders to feature in FIFA 22 TOTW 11. Rutter managed an assist and a couple of goals while Bebou scored a hat trick for Hoffenheim.

Both Lionel Messi and Marquinhos had stellar performances in the weekend as PSG won 3-1 against St. Etienne. Messi scored a hat-trick of assists while Marquinhos performed on the offensive end by scoring two goals.

In the Dutch League, Daleho Irandust scored one and helped set up another as Groningen beat Fortuna Sittard by a comfortable 4-1 margin.

Disclaimer: This is a developing list, and additions will be made to it if any more entries warrant a spot. These are also predictions for FIFA 22 TOTW 11, and not the actual one.

