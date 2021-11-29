FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the 75+ Player Pick in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has brought back the 75+ Player Pick once more during the Black Friday celebrations in the game, and players who had missed it the first time can have a go at the SBC once more.

There have been some great single task SBCs as part of FIFA 22 in November. The precedent was set by the release of the Rulebreakers promo, which then continued with and beyond the Numbers Up promo. The 75+ Player Picks SBC in its first release wasn't part of any promo, but this time, it is in the game as part of Black Friday events.

NepentheZ @NepentheZ



Best of TOTW 2

Hero Upgrade (better value)

Icon Upgrade (not great value)

75+ Player Pick (/3, good value)

All repeatable.



81+ x3 Upgrade Pack

Daily Log In Challenge 2



& Signature Signings Martins! (Nice card imo)



While complex SBCs provide better rewards to FIFA 22 players, beginners are left out since these SBCs are costly to complete. However, single-task SBCs like the 75+ Player Pick do excellently to fill out the vacancy.

Tasks, rewards, and review of the 75+ Player Pick SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

75+ Player Pick SBC squad tasks

Player Level: Min Gold

Rare: Min 3

Team Chemistry: Min 20

# of players in the Squad: 5

The 75+ Player Pick SBC is an extremely cheap single-task SBC to complete in FIFA 22 for all players. Based on the simple conditions, players can easily use their existing fodder to complete the SBC. The cost to complete from scratch should be around 3400 coins at most.

What is the 75+ Player Pick SBC?

The 75+ Player Pick SBC is part of the Black Friday celebrations in FIFA 22. It is a repeatable task, so FIFA 22 players can complete this SBC as many times as they want. FIFA 22 players will have less than 4 days at the time of writing to complete the 75+ Player Pick beyond which the SBC will expire.

Review of the 75+ Player Pick SBC

The 75+ Player Pick SBC, when completed, will give 3 player items that will be at least 75 overall. Players can then pick any one item out of the three, which will then be added to their FIFA 22 Ultimate Team player item collections.

Overall, the 75+ Player Pick SBC is an excellent SBC to spend coins on. However, the rewards have massive amounts of RNG involved, and the SBC will seem preferable to those who enjoy playing with luck.

Edited by R. Elahi