Ranking the 5 best U-20 Premier League stars who could become world-class in the future

The Premier League is the toughest league in football, primarily due to its riches when it comes to player quality. Owing to the superior amount of club finances that the Premier League can manage, even the smaller clubs can acquire some exciting talents.

However, academies are also a large part of any Premier League club's structure. Great prospects have to grow from within the club, which helps reduce a significant amount of transfer expenses for the clubs.

More importantly, not every top talent from the footballing world can be acquired despite spending big. There is no rocket science in understanding why the best Premier League clubs try and collect the best wonder kids worldwide.

Premier League is home to some exciting talents

There is a vast array of available talent spread across all Premier League clubs. However, few youngsters stand out among the rest and are given the tag of 'wonder kids'.

Please take a look at the top five wonderkids born after January 1, 2002, who have the potential to reach the top either for their current clubs or elsewhere:

#5 Harvey Vale

Chelsea's academy is arguably the best Premier League academy in recent times. Every year, there is at least one scholar or a graduate who grabs all the footballing headlines.

Stars like Mason Mount and Reece James came straight out of the academy and have become vital players for the London-based Premier League club.

Harvey Vale is yet to showcase his talents on the big stage, and yet he is regarded by many in the footballing world as incredibly talented. The midfielder competed directly with Jamal Musiala before the latter switched from Cobham to Bayern Munich.

The simple fact that Chelsea want to hold onto the talented youngster beyond 2023 is evidence of his talents.

Not only is Vale talented, but he is equally versatile as well. He has played both centrally and on the wings as well for Chelsea's youth teams. He has a knack for scoring directly aside from setting up his team-mates with his creativity.

Vale has been made part of the senior matchday squad on a few occasions but will need to wait patiently for the time being.

#4 Liam Delap

There is a lack of genuine strikers at Manchester City at the moment. Thanks to Pep Guardiola's genius, the defending Premier League champions do not have to bear the brunt of the issue.

With Sergio Aguero having left the club and no direct replacement brought in, Guardiola has resorted to a system that employs a mostly a false-nine in the Premier League.

However, Guardiola will be closely monitoring Liam Delap. There is no doubting the talent and ability of Delap when it comes to playing as a striker.

He has already earned a few minutes over the last two seasons, but it is still quite evident that Delap is some way off the first team at the moment.

But if Delap continues to develop as he has, it won't be too long before he pushes for a start at Manchester City in the Premier League.

