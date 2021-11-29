FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to get Giorgio Chiellini Flashback card in FUT 22

Giorgio Chiellini Flashback cards have been released by FIFA 22 as the Black Friday celebrations witness the second Flashback card being added this current week.

The latest Giorgio Chiellini Flashback card has been made available as part of an SBC. All flashback player items have been made available in FIFA 22 so far as part of SBCs only. To obtain the card, FIFA 22 players will have to complete the SBC within the stipulated time.

Flashback player items are special items in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team that celebrate a special highlight season of a particular player. Giorgio Chiellini's Flashback card celebrates his Serie A season in 2005/06 when Chiellini made his debut for Juventus. He has remained a loyal and trusted player for the Italian champions for over two decades now.

Tasks, rewards, and review of Giorgio Chiellini Flashback card for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

Piemonte Calcio:

# of players from Piemonte Calcio: Min 1

SIGNATURE SIGNINGS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

Serie A TIM:

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 60

# of players in the Squad: 11

Italy:

# of players from Italy: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 60

# of players in the Squad: 11

Giorgio Chiellini Flashback SBC will require around 110000 coins to be completed from scratch. Use of fodder by FIFA 22 players will naturally reduce the cost by some amount and make the SBC more affordable and rewarding.

What is the Giorgio Chiellini Flashback SBC?

A relatively straightforward SBC, Giogio Chiellini Flashback SBC rewards players with a Flashback edition of Giorgio Chiellini. Players can complete the SBC only once and have less than one week to complete the SBC. The SBC has three tasks and players will have to complete all three separate tasks to unlock the Flashback player item of Giorgio Chiellini.

Review of Giorgio Chiellini Flashback card

Giorgio Chiellini's Flashback card is an 85 rated CB card that goes back to a very early stage of Giorgio Chiellini's career. Over the years, the Italian defender may have lost pace, but that's not the case with this special player item.

Giorgio Chiellini Flashback card stats (Image via FIFA 22)

The Flashback item has a Pace of 80 on it, which is excellent for a player item in his position. The card also has 86 Physicality and 86 Defending, making it fast, strong, and defensively robust. The overall of the card may not seem lucrative, but this is a good card to unlock for those running Serie A squads.

