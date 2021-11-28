FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to complete the League 81+ Double Upgrade SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has continued to drop single-task SBCs related to different leagues on the occasion of Black Friday, and the celebrations continue as 81+ Double Upgrade SBCs related to the fiveleagues have been released.

The 81+ Double Upgrade adds to the list of great single-task SBCs in FIFA 22, making beginners and veterans equally happy. For beginners who are priced out of complex SBCs, these single-task challenges are extremely easy and cheap to complete.

November has been the month of the great single-task SBCs in FIFA 22, starting with the release of the Rulebreakers promo. It was followed by the Numbers Up promo that also found great success. The SBCs seem to have continued beyond the Numbers Up Promo for the time being.

Tasks, rewards, and review of the 81+ Double Upgrade SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

What is the 81+ Double Upgrade SBC for FIFA 22?

The 81+ Double Upgrade is a single-task SBC that is repeatable, which means FIFA 22 players can complete it as many times as they want. The 81+ Double Upgrade SBCs have five different league editions featuring the five main European leagues.

All the variants will expire within the next five days, so players must hurry if they want to complete these SBCs.

For simplicity, the steps of completion have been shown for the Premier League 81+ Double Upgrade SBC.

Premier League 81+ Double Upgrade SBC tasks

# of players from Premier League: Min 8

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Gold

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

The 81+ Double Upgrade SBCs cost around 13000 coins to be completed but vary based on the player's choice of league. Usage of existing fodder is recommended to reduce the costs of completion.

Review of the 81+ Double Upgrade SBC

Most of the single-task SBCs in FIFA 22 have been worth it based on their completion costs and rewards. The 81+ Double Upgrade SBCs reward two 81+ Rare Gold Players Pack from the same league chosen by the players.

13000 coins for two 81+ rare players is a horrendous deal, and FIFA 22 players should mandatorily save their coins for other ventures unless they feel like winning the jackpot in the lottery.

