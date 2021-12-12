FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to get Geoffrey Kondogbia Showdown card in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has introduced a second set of showdown SBCs, and this one features items from the historic match-up between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. The player item SBC available from the Atletico camp is defensive midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia.

Showdown player items are not ordinary in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team as they have boosted stats over their base counterparts. Additionally, based on the match results from real life, the Showdown items can also receive permanent upgrades.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players can obtain the player item by completing the Geoffrey Kondogbia SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. The player item will receive one boost overall if the result of the match goes in Atletico Madrid's favor.

Tasks, rewards, and review of Geoffrey Kondogbia Showdown card for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

1) Tactical Emulation

# of players from Atlético de Madrid: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) La Liga

# of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

Geoffrey Kondogbia Showdown SBC has a similar cost of completion along the lines of Lucas Vazquez SBC. Prices are unlikely to change, and the final cost of completion will be lower if FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players use existing fodder from their collection.

What Is Geoffrey Kondogbia Showdown SBC?

Showdown SBCs feature player items from rival teams from an upcoming football match from real life. Geoffrey Kondogbia's Showdown SBC is a two-task SBC that features the footballer's item obtained by completing the SBC. The SBC is non-repeatable and is live on FIFA 22 for a little over 24 hours, so FIFA 22 players must hurry if they have plans to obtain Kondogbia's Showdown player item.

Review of Geoffrey Kondogbia Showdown SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The Showdown version of Geoffrey Kondogbia is an 85-rated CM card. The card is a little low on pace with only 78 Pace. However, it has excellent defensive skills, including 82 Defense and 92 Physicality. Despite the designated position, the Kondogbia Showdown item is more suitable at CDM over CM for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Overall, this is more of a value-for-money Showdown SBC but could have been a bit cheaper in completion cost. However, Geoffrey Kondogbia's Showdown SBC is the better Showdown SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar