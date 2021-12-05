FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to get Gerard Pique Showdown card in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has introduced two player item SBCs belonging to the showdown promo, which features Barcelona centre-back and Niklas Sule.

Showdown promo, like the TOTGS promo in FIFA 22, is linked with the UEFA Champions League. The first two player items SBCs from the Showdown promo, belong to a classic match that will take place between Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Showdown player items are available to all FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players. However, they are only available as part of the SBCs so far and will likely be on objectives as well. But the chances of obtaining these boosted player items are minimal as they are unlikely to be made available in packs.

Tasks, rewards, and review of Gerard Pique Showdown card for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

1) Tactical Emulation

# of players from FC Barcelona: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad:

2) La Liga

# of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Gerard Pique Showdown seems to have a completion cost of 146000 coins when completed from scratch. FIFA 22 players can utilize the fodder in their collections to reduce the cost of completion and make this a sweeter SBC to finish.

What is the Gerard Pique Showdown SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team?

Gerard Pique Showdown SBC is a set of two-task, non-repeatable SBC that will reward players with a Showdown version of Gerard Pique's card to all completing players. Players have less than three days to complete the SBC and earn the special player item. FIFA 22 players will have to complete both individual tasks. Otherwise, the Showdown SBC will remain incomplete.

Review of Gerard Pique's Showdown card for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Like Niklas Sule, Gerard Pique also has an 88 rated CB card that boasts a solid set of stats. The boosted card has 80 Pace, which removes the major problem of the base variant of Pique's card in FIFA 22. With 89 Defense and 87 Physicality, Pique's Showdown is a great card to have and justifies the potential investment costs quite well. It is a solid option for those FIFA 22 players running La Liga teams or making a Barcelona-themed squad of their own.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar