FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to complete the Conquer The Pitch SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has released another single task SBC in the TOTGS promo titled Conquer the Pitch. This TOTGS SBC is available for completion to all FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players.

December has had a sluggish start but the pace seems to have gone up with the TOTGS promo. It features special player items for the best footballers from the group stage of the current UEFA Champions League season.

While the promo has received a good response from FIFA 22 players, there will be huge expectations surrounding single-task SBCs like Conquer The Pitch.

In general, single task SBCs are extremely popular among both beginner and veteran FIFA 22 players. Their relatively easy tasks and cheaper costs of completion make them extremely beneficial to every FIFA 22 player.

Tasks, rewards, and review of Conquer The Pitch SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks for Conquer The Pitch SBC

Clubs: Min 6

Same League Count: Max 5

Same Nation Count: Max 3

Rare: Min 5

Squad Rating: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 95

# of players in the Squad: 11

While Conquer The Pitch is at an early stage, it looks like the SBC will cost around 7700 coins to complete from scratch. FIFA 22 players should also use the fodder in their Ultimate Team collection to reduce costs.

What is the Conquer The Pitch SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team?

Conquer The Pitch is a single-task SBC that has been introduced in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team under the TOTGS promo. It is a non-repeatable SBC so every FIFA 22 player can complete it only once. Those planning to complete this SBC will have less than 48 hours to do so.

Review of Conquer The Pitch SBC

Despite the overall appeal, not every single-task SBC that has been released so far in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team has been good. However, Conquer The Pitch rewards a player with one Rare Players Pack in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

FUT Mentor @FUTMentor 50k Conquer The Pitch SBC has been released 😁 50k Conquer The Pitch SBC has been released 😁 https://t.co/2RpEWVbdU9

Based on the rewards and completion costs, Conquer The Pitch SBC is a solid addition to FIFA 22. The SBC has been very well-received on FUTBIN with 95% approval and is a must do for beginner and veteran players alike.

