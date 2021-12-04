×
FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Full list of Team of the Group Stage (TOTGS) cards revealed

TOTGS promo is live in FIFA 22 (Image via EA Sports)

Arka "Biasedguy" Sarkar
ANALYST
Modified Dec 04, 2021 12:33 AM IST
Feature

The next promo is live on FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, and the Team of the Group Stage (TOTGS) features the best performers from the group stages of the current UEFA Champions League campaign.

EA Sports had earlier dropped a hint of the release when it showed partial stats of three potential cards. Since then, the entire FIFA 22 community has been in overdrive with rumors, and the community can finally rest in agreement. FIFA 22 released the TOTGS player items on December 3 at 6:00 PM UK time, and this one looks like some exciting player items to have.

With outstanding performances, they have earned their spot 🔥João Cancelo, @lewy_official, and @vinijr are part of the Team of the Group Stage in #FIFA22 Ultimate Team 🎮⚽ @EASPORTSFIFA | #UCL https://t.co/sVLBryg4Bx

TOTGS player items will likely be featured in packs and can also be obtainable from the market. Apart from that, there will be dedicated TOTGS items that will be attainable via the SBCs.

All player items who are part of the TOTGS promo for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Erik Botheim ST 83

Said Benrahma CAM 85

Tiago Djalo CB 85

Vinicius Jr. LW 86

Andreas Christensen CB 87

Federico Chiesa RW 87

Christopher Nkunku RF 88

Leroy Sane LM 88

Marquinhos CB 89

Joao Cancelo LB 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma GK 90

Cristiano Ronaldo ST 92

Mohamed Salah RW 92

Robert Lewandowski ST 93

What is the TOTGS promo?

Team of the Group Stage (TOTGS) is the latest SBC introduced in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. The promo features some terrific player items for players who have consistently made significant and outstanding performances in the group stage.

The best 🔥 The great teams 🙌 The champions 👏Team of the Group Stage is here. Permanent upgrades highlighting some of the top performers from the #UCL, #UEL, and #UECL Group Stages so far 💪#FUT #FIFA22 https://t.co/LMCmCEZHvV

These player items have upgraded stats and permanent boosts based on their performance in the real world. The TOTGS consists of player items from all three tiers of continental football in Europe. Overall, the promo has an extremely solid roster and despite lesser odds, it is quite understandable why FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players will want to try their luck.

FIFA 22 TOTGS best player items

Given the fact that the TOTGS promo consists of player items of the best footballers from the group stage of the Champions League, all the items look more or less great.

However, the player items of Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo look stunning with the set of stats both items have. Another great player item is that of Robert Lewandowski with an upgraded pace that makes him more pro-meta in FIFA 22. Despite not having the highest overall, Vinicius Jr's 99 Pace strikes out in an amazing way and is the fastest player item in FIFA 22 as of now.

Edited by R. Elahi
