FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Who is likeliest to win La Liga Player Of The Month (POTM) award for November?

Nominations for Player of the Month for November are out for FIFA 22, and La Liga is the first to roll out a set of nominations as seven footballers have been nominated based on their performances in November.

The Player of the Month nominations are awarded to footballers who have performed excellently over the past month. While Team of the Week (TOTW) focuses on standout performances over the weekend, POTM rewards consistency.

With seven players being nominated, football fans certainly have plenty of options to choose from. The footballer who wins the POTM title will be rewarded with a special player item in FIFA 22. However, the POTM player item will likely be unlockable via the Squad Building Challenge (SBC).

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team La Liga player nominations for POTM in November and predictions

Before predicting the likely winning candidate, let's look at the seven footballers who have been nominated as POTM candidates from La Liga:

Juanmi (LM)

Oscar Trejo (CDM)

Joselu (ST)

Diego López (GK)

Vinícius Jr. (LW)

Antoine Griezmann (ST)

Memphis Depay (CF)

Who is the favorite to win?

November had only three matchdays in La Liga due to an international break in the middle. While there have been no exceptional performances, Memphis Depay and Antoine Griezmann have been extremely consistent performers.

Barcelona have endured a tough few months that have already resulted in the dismissal of Ronald Koeman as head coach. Legendary Xavi has taken up the reins now and Barcelona has managed to get two wins and one draw since.

Meanwhile, Memphis has scored one goal in each game and has been pivotal in their turnaround in the fortunes of the Catalan club. Griezmann notched up two goals and one assist to keep Atlético Madrid in the fray for the league title. Supporters will hope to see them and their favorite teams continue in the same manner beyond November.

What are the POTM player items for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team?

Every month, FIFA 22 elects a set of exceptional performers from the different leagues. Out of these nominations, one footballer wins the title of their respective league's best footballer of the given month. A player item is then made available to all FIFA 22 players.

Usually, the POTM items are untradeable, which means that they are not available in the FUT market. These items can only be obtained by completing their SBCs and the difficulty of the SBCs varies from one another.

