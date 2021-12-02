FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to complete Current TOTW Upgrade in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has released a unique SBC, which is a bundle of two single-task SBCs, and both SBCs reward Players Moments items. While the SBCs can be done separately, completing both will earn the FIFA 22 players a sweet bonus reward.

When it comes to SBCs, which reward player items in FIFA 22, it has been a mixed season so far. While some SBCs like Nabil Fekir RTTK, Bernardo Silva RTTK, and Tahith Chong Squads Foundations have been excellent, others have ranged from poor to mediocre.

The Moments Duo SBC is certainly unique due to the freedom and flexibility it occurs. The SBC features two legendary Japanese footballers in the form of Kazuyoshi Miura and Shunsuke Nakamura and gives a wonderful opportunity to FIFA 22 players to have a go at Asian superstars.

Tasks, rewards, and review of Moments Duo SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of Kazuyoshu Miura SBC

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

Tasks of Shunsuke Nakamura

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Moments Duo SBC set will cost about 85000 to complete the combined SBCs from scratch. As stand-alone, the Miura SBC costs about 30000 coins, whereas the Nakamura SBC is a more expensive one and will cost about 55000 coins. The usage of fodder will significantly reduce the stand-alone or combined completion prices in FIFA 22.

What is the Moments Duo SBC?

Moments Duo SBC is a set of two SBCs that lets FIFA 22 players complete it as a set or on a separate basis. The SBC is non-repeatable, so FIFA 22 players can try the Moments Duo SBC only once. Those who would like to complete this unique SBC have less than a week before the SBC expires from FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Review of the Players Moments player items

The 87 rated Nakamura is a CAM card, while the 85 rated Miura is an ST card. The two legendary player items have extremely good stats, but there is one concern - chemistry. As both items belong to the J-league, fitting them into a FIFA 22 Ultimate Team can be difficult.

Moments Duo SBC - Yay or Nay

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Moments Duo SBC is how every SBC in FIFA 22 would be if the world were an ideal place. Sadly, it is not, and that's a huge reason why such great SBCs either do not arrive or contain certain caveats. However, for the lovers of Asian football and nostalgia, Moments Duo SBC is an incredible SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, and it's definitely a must-do!

Edited by Yasho Amonkar