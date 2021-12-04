FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to complete the Built To Win SBC in FUT 22

The first single-task SBC from TOTGS promo has been released in FIFA 22, featuring Built To Win that is available to all the players of FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

December has started slower than November when it comes to the release of single-task SBCs. But based on the releases of the first three days, it is quite evident that proceedings are picking up pace. This will be great news for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players who are usually very fond of single-task SBCs.

Slater @SlaterAC_

- TOTGS Team Release includes: Ronaldo, Salah, Lewandowski, Vinicius JR, Chiesa and MORE!

- TOTGS Haller SBC

- TOTGS Osimhen OBJ

- Built to Win SBC



FIFA 22 has both beginner and veteran players. The latter often do not have the necessary FUT coins to solve the complex SBCs. Single-task SBCs like Built To Win serve as excellent alternatives and provide wonderful opportunities to obtain valuable rewards.

Tasks, rewards, and review of Built To Win SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks for Built To Win SBC

Same League Count: Max 4

Same Club Count: Max 1

Gold Players: Min 4

Rare: Min 7

Squad Rating: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

Although the Built To Win SBC was released in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team only a few moments ago, 6500 coins seem like the approximate cost for completion. However, given the nature of this SBC, it can be completed for lesser costs through the use of fodder.

What Is Built To Win SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team?

Built To Win is the first single-task SBC to be released from the TOTGS promo. It is a non-repeatable SBC which means that every FIFA 22 player can complete it only once.

The Built To Win SBC is only live for 48 hours so FIFA 22 players must hurry if they have plans to complete it.

Review of the Built To WIn SBC

Built To Win SBC rewards one Premium Gold Players Pack. The reward is healthy compared to the cost of completion. FIFA 22 players, both beginners and veterans, can complete this challenge and that too, for as little as possible.

However, the Built To Win SBC is not perfect and the rewards could definitely have been better. Given the lack of active SBCs, the shelf life of this challenge could also have been more.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul