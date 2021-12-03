FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Who is likeliest to win Premier League Player Of The Month (POTM) award for November?

The Premier League has followed La Liga closely and released its own set of nominations for FIFA 22 Player of the Month (POTM) for the month of November.

The Player of the Month nominations are awarded to footballers who have performed with distinction over the course of a particular month. While the Team of the Week (TOTW) teams in FIFA 22 feature the standout performers of one particular weekend, POTM rewards consistency and takes a longer duration of time into account.

The Premier League has nominated six footballers who could be awarded the Player of the Item title in November. It is to be seen now who wins the coveted title, which will be decided based on votes, panel decisions, and some factors that are not disclosed.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team Premier League player nominations for POTM in November and predictions

Before checking on potential winners, let's see the complete list of six footballers who have been nominated for the Player of the Month award in November.

Emmanuel Dennis ST 74

John McGinn CDM 78

Diogo Jota LW 82

João Cancelo RB 86

Bernardo Silva CAM 86

Trent Alexander-Arnold RB 87

The above-mentioned positions and overall are based on their base variants in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Who is favorite to win the POTM from the Premier League?

Despite the international break, there were some strong individual performances in the Premier League in November. Manchester City's potent duo of João Cancelo and Bernado Silva have excellent returns to cap what was an excellent month for the club in their league title defense.

But if anyone stands a bit ahead out of the six, it has to be Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Liverpool right-back managed two clean sheets last month, with one coming against Arsenal in a comprehensive 4-0 victory.

Alexander-Arnold put in stellar performances up the pitch as well. He scored one goal and made four assists to have an incredible five-goal involvement in just three matches. The goal he scored was a thing of beauty, despite it coming in a losing cause.

What are the POTM player items for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team?

Based on the standout performers over the course of a certain month, nominations are made. Out of the nominations, the best candidate wins the Player of the Month of the particular month. Additionally, FIFA 22 releases special player items to commemorate the event.

These special items, the POTM player items in FIFA 22, are not available in the FUT market. These are only available as part of the Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) which vary in their degree of difficulty.

