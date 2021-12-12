FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to get Lucas Vazquez Showdown item in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has once again introduced another duo of Showdown SBCs that feature special player items belonging to the historic derby between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.

This is the second set of showdown player items that have been released in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. From Real Madrid, Lucas Vazquez Showdown SBC has been released, and players can unlock the Showdown player item by completing the SBC.

Showdown player items are no ordinary player items in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. These items have boosted player stats compared to their base variants in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. Lucas Vazquez's Showdown player item can also receive an additional boost if Real Madrid win the match.

Tasks, rewards, and review of Lucas Vazquez Showdown card for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

1) Tactical Emulation

# of players from Real Madrid: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) La Liga

# of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Lucas Vazquez Showdown SBC has a completion cost of 110,000 coins to be completed from scratch. Depending on the amount of fodder FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players will use from their collection, the actual price will come down.

What Is Lucas Vazquez's Showdown SBC?

The latest player items from the Showdown SBC consist of one player item from Atletico Madrid and the other from Real Madrid. Lucas Vazquez is the representative from Real Madrid, and FIFA 22 players can obtain the player item by completing the SBC. The SBC is live for only 25 more hours, so FIFA 22 players must hurry if they plan to complete the SBC.

Review of the Lucas Vazquez Showdown card for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Lucas Vazquez Showdown item is an 85-rated RW card. The standout stat is 88 Pace, along with 83 Passing and 83 Dribbling. Additionally, the player's item also has 80 Defense, allowing FIFA 22 players to play him at RM.

Overall, the Lucas Vazquez Showdown item is a good card and can definitely work in the current meta. However, an 85-rated player item at this point in time should not cost more than 100,000 coins to complete and obtain. The SBC is massively overpriced, and FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players can avoid this SBC as there are far better options at RW at cheaper costs.

