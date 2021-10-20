Is Paris Saint-Germain’s (PSG) Kylian Mbappe the best striker in FIFA 22?

FIFA 22 features Kylian Mbappe in the game's cover for the second consecutive year. The 22-year old has taken the world by storm since his breakthrough in the 2016/17 season.

Signing for Paris Saint-Germain after an impressive stint at Monaco was a pivotal point in the player's career. Mbappe has since then scored 96 goals in 117 league appearances and 138 goals in 184 appearances throughout all competitions.

This article will help readers understand why Mbappe is the best striker in FIFA 22.

Five reasons why Mbappe is the best striker in FIFA 22

1) Ultimate Team upgrades

Kylian Mbappe is a constant performer in the real world as well. In PSG's latest UEFA Champions League fixture on October 19, 2021, the team faced a talented RB Leipzig squad. Mbappe emerged man-of-the-match, scoring a goal and assisting one.

In his debut to the FIFA series with FIFA 17, Mbappe was featured in five different upgraded cards in Ultimate Team, including Young Player of the Year and Team of The Season.

Since then, Mbappe has been a constant feature in FIFA's Ultimate Team upgrades and is likely to be a favorite in FIFA 22 as well.

Gg @GGPotential_ @nick28t packs MBAPPE from two rare Gold Pack and has the best reaction ever 😂🔥 #fifa22 @nick28t packs MBAPPE from two rare Gold Pack and has the best reaction ever 😂🔥 #fifa22 https://t.co/BZ54lx1yjz

2) Menacing pace

Kylian Mbappe is an exceptional winger, in addition to playing as a striker. The player has an Acceleration and Sprint Speed of 97 each, resulting in a 97-rating in Pace.

FIFA 21 players can confirm that Mbappe is as good as it gets when it comes to getting ahead with the ball. In FIFA 22, Mbappe is featured with a 1-point increase in pace, amounting to 97.

With Mbappe playing between Messi and Neymar, all the player needs is a well-timed through ball. There are hardly any clubs with a defensive structure that can prevent this youngster from scoring.

3) 5-star skills

Kylian Mbappe is an absolute baller in real life and has a style of play that fascinates people worldwide. Mbappe has a 5-star skill moves rating in FIFA 22, giving the player access to 53 different skill moves and eight juggling tricks.

Mbappe's positioning in PSG's formation and the dribbling and finishing attributes that the player possesses, make the player's access to 5-star rated skill moves a dangerous asset.

4) Dangerous dribbler

The Frenchman is a dangerous presence inside the box. But to add to the defenders' burden, Mbappe is just as dangerous as he attempts to penetrate the 18-yard box.

Mbappe is one of the best dribblers in FIFA 22, with his teammates Lionel Messi and Neymar occupying the top two spots. Mbappe is rated 92 in dribbling, which in itself is daunting, but when paired with the player's 97-rated pace, it becomes almost impossible to deal with.

5) Potential to be the greatest

Kylian Mbappe comes in with a base rating of 91 in FIFA 22. To the satisfaction of the Career Mode players, EA Sports provided Mbappe with a starting potential of 95.

The player already has one of the best Pace (97) and Dribbling (92) stats. With the ratings of Messi and Ronaldo awaited to decrease a couple of seasons into Career Mode, Mbappe will compete with the likes of Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, and Jadon Sancho, to emerge as the highest-rated player in FIFA 22 Career Mode.

FIFA: A look into Mbappe's rise in prominence

Mbappe's addition to the roster of EA Sports' FIFA came with the release of FIFA 17 in 2016, with his performance from debut season taken into account. Despite scoring only one goal in all competitions that season, Mbappe was considered a potential talent and was observed worldwide.

At 17 years of age, Mbappe had a 71-rated card in his first feature in FIFA, receiving 81 for pace and 74 for dribbling. Throughout that season, Mbappe showed a lot of potential and a considerable performance improvement. EA Sports honored the player with several in-form cards during the season and even a Team-of-the-Season card featuring a rating of 89.

In FIFA 22, Kylian Mbappe is rated 5th in the overall rankings, with a 91-rated card on par with Cristiano Ronaldo and Kevin De Bruyne.

