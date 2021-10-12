5 teams with a better midfield than Barcelona in FIFA 22

FC Barcelona is a popular choice in FIFA 22, with over a century of history and a massive fan base worldwide. They retain their 5-star rating in FIFA 22, with an 84 rated midfield. However, with the departure of Messi and due to the damages inflicted by the club’s management’s predecessors, the team continues to struggle.

A trio comprising of Pedri (81) and Frenkie De Jong (87) supported by Sergio Busquets (86) is the highlight of the squad in Messi’s absence.

There are only five teams in FIFA 22 Career Mode with a higher midfield rating than FC Barcelona, as shown in the list below.

Teams with top 5 midfield ratings in FIFA 22

5) Manchester United FC

Players: Bruno Fernandes (88), Paul Pogba (87), Fred (81)

Midfield rating: 84

Manchester United's current midfield (Image via Instagram / @manchesterunited)

Premier League runners-up Manchester United share their midfield ratings with Barcelona in FIFA 22. However, the presence of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba in midfield, paired up with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, will be a treat for any football enthusiast. Fred is the balancing piece for the team on defence, and the presence of Scott McTominay and Donny van de Beek on the bench gives players more options to experiment with the team.

4) Chelsea FC

Players: N'golo Kante (90), Jorginho (85)

Midfield rating: 85

Chelsea midfield duo celebrating after a goal ( Image via Instagram / @chelseafc )

Chelsea FC enjoyed Champions League success in 2021, after which they added Romelu Lukaku and Saul Niguez to their roster. The experienced pair of Kante and Jorginho has proved essential to the team’s success in the past. With the addition of Saul to the bench along with Kovacic and with the availability of Mount (83) and Havertz (84) as CAMs, players have more flexibility with adjusting formations with this squad in FIFA 22.

3) FC Bayern Munich

Players: Joshua Kimmich (89), Leon Goretzka (87), Thomas Muller (87)

Midfield rating: 85

Bayern Munich's german midfield trio (Image via Instagram / @muellert_xo)

This prolific midfield trio of Bayern Munich features members from the German Football Team and long-time teammates. The highly adaptive midfield is one of the driving forces behind the goal-scoring spree of Robert Lewandowski and syncs well with the fast wingers - Sane and Gnabry. Tolisso and the new addition of Sabitzer also prove essential to the team in FIFA 22.

2) Manchester City FC

Players: Kevin De Bruyne (91), Rodri (86), IIkay Gundogan (85)

Midfield rating: 85

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "When Kevin [De Bruyne] has the ball the forwards know that a final pass and assist can come."Bernardo Silva shares the mindstate in games when fellow teammate Kevin De Bruyne is in possession 🗣 "When Kevin [De Bruyne] has the ball the forwards know that a final pass and assist can come."Bernardo Silva shares the mindstate in games when fellow teammate Kevin De Bruyne is in possession https://t.co/QbUga9wa2O

Manchester City features the highest rated midfielder in FIFA 22 - Kevin De Bruyne. After winning three domestic titles, and with his performance over the years, Kevin De Bruyne has proven regularly that he’s one of the best midfielders in the world. Paired with Rodri and Gundogan, and with the option of adding Bernardo Silva (86) and exciting young prospect Phil Foden (84), Manchester City’s midfield is solid.

1) Real Madrid CF

Real Madrid midfield trio celebrating one of their several trophies(Image via Instagram / @ lukamodric10)

Players: Casemiro (89) , Toni Kroos (88), Luka Modric (87)

Midfield rating: 86

All three midfielders retain their ranking from FIFA 21 and emerge as the best midfield in FIFA 22. The trio has 3 UEFA Champions Leagues to their name and countless individual achievements. The additional options for substitution are Isco (82), Dani Ceballos (77) and youngsters Federico Valverde (83) and Eduardo Camavinga(78).

