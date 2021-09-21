'Give the kid a break'- Roy Keane urges Manchester United fans to be patient with Jadon Sancho

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has requested the club's fans to be patient with Jadon Sancho. The former Borussia Dortmund star is yet to provide an assist or score a goal in his first six games for Manchester United since joining the club this summer.

Jadon Sancho has started three games and came on as a second-half substitute in three games for Manchester United this season. The 21-year-old has struggled to make an impact when given the chance and has been unable to come to terms with the speed and physicality of the Premier League.

Former Red Devil Roy Keane has urged Manchester United fans to show their support towards Jadon Sancho and believes the youngster should be given time to settle.

"He'll [Sancho] be fine. He's been at the club what, two months. There's been a lot of changes, new players coming to the club, give the kid a break. He's still learning hid trade, he's still a young player, big expectations," Keane told Sky Sports.

"He's come to a new club where he's certainly not going to be star man, he''' be down the pecking order and he's got to adapt to all that. Give him a chance."

Despite winning four and drawing one of their opening five games in the Premier League, Manchester United are yet to hit their stride this season. The Red Devils seem to be a level behind the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool.

Football Daily @footballdaily



and Roy Keane discuss Jadon Sancho's slow start to life at Manchester United 🗣 "Give the kid a break." @MicahRichards and Roy Keane discuss Jadon Sancho's slow start to life at Manchester United 🗣 "Give the kid a break."



@MicahRichards and Roy Keane discuss Jadon Sancho's slow start to life at Manchester United https://t.co/nYbExV5pGi

Solskjaer will depend on the likes of Sancho, Greenwood and Rashford to step up for Manchester United in the coming months

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Premier League

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has been Manchester United's main goal threat since making his second debut for the club against Newcastle United two weeks ago. The 36-year-old's game time will be managed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the season goes on.

The likes of Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford will need to step up to the plate in the coming weeks.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport Roy Keane jumps to Jadon Sancho's defence after £73m signing was benched again for West Ham clash trib.al/u1xKbm8 Roy Keane jumps to Jadon Sancho's defence after £73m signing was benched again for West Ham clash trib.al/u1xKbm8

Also Read

Mason Greenwood scored three goals in the first three games of the season. Jadon Sancho is yet to register a goal or an assist, and Marcus Rashford has just returned to first team training after a lengthy injury layoff.

Manchester United are currently placed third in the table, behind Liverpool and Chelsea. With the Blues playing Manchester City next week, Manchester United will have a good chance of climbing another spot in the league standings.

Edited by Diptanil Roy