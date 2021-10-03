Who is the best young central-midfielder (CM) in FIFA 22?

FIFA 22 has officially launched as EA sports made various improvisations and integrations in the 28th version of their football simulation game.

FIFA 22 holds numerous young, talented central midfielders (U23) like Ryan Gravenberch, Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, and Maxence Caqueret. But the Spanish wunderkid Pedro González López, better known by "Pedri," tops them all. He is an old-school Mezzala whose highly potent and versatile gaming attributes make him a worthy asset for any strategic formation.

A Central Midfielder (CM) is at the heart of a football team. This position holds an important link between the forward and defensive line. The CM in football can mainly be categorized into three types: Box-to-Box midfielders, Deep Lying Playmakers, and Mezzala.

As confirmed by Electronic Arts, FIFA 22 features exclusive machine learning innovations and various technical improvements such as Hypermotion technology. As a result of multiple hyper-realistic integrations in the game, FIFA 22 has provided gamers with the ultimate experience of real-time roles, positions of different footballers, and their accurate play styles.

Why Pedri is the best U23 player in FIFA 22

OVR, Potential, and overall base card details

Pedri is an 18-year-old CM who plays for FC Barcelona and is on the Spanish national roster. His overall rating in FIFA 22 is 81, with a massive Potential of 91. Pedri has a 4-star skill move rating with powerful dribbling stats. Although Pedri is a right-footer and prefers the same for shooting, his weak foot rating is 4-star.

His work rate is High / High. According to FIFA's official player database, Pedri's height is 174 cm, and his weight is estimated at 61 kg. Currently, Pedri is playing with kit numbers 16 and 26. Low physical and shooting abilities stand out as the youngster's only areas of weakness as per FIFA 22 ratings.

Pedri's best stats are: Balance: 89, Agility: 88, Vision: 86, Stamina: 86, Short Pass: 85. His overall FIFA 22 base card stats are as follows,

Total Pace (PAC) Shooting (SHO) Passing (PAS) Dribbling (DRI) Defending (DEF) Physical 8(PHY) 81 78 65 79 84 66 63

Style of Play

Mimicking real-time football, a CM is the crucial pivot in the latest iteration of EA's FIFA, with excellent passing attributes, creativity, and technicalities. DLPs usually act as spiders in zone 8 or zone 11, controlling the entire field at once. While B2Bs are workhorses, they cover the entire area on the central field between Zone 5 and Zone 14, helping the defensive and forward lines in need.

Mezzalla, the third and most versatile CM, is more of an advanced playmaker, oscillating between zone 14 and 13/15 on the field. Players responsible for this unique role happen to be wide CM players dwelling on a trio or diamond, playing outside and ahead of a single, deeper midfielder.

Like the legendary David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, and Andreas Iniesta, the 19-year-old Pedri is a highly potent Mezzala with excellent vision and abilities on the football pitch.

Mezzala's unique role is usually reserved for a creative, mobile player who pushes forward and supports attacks but has plenty of defensive responsibility. Pedri is a perfect fit for the modern game of football.

For clarification, Real Madrid's rising star Fede Valverde would have been the highlight of this FIFA 22 with an 82 overall. But the young Uruguayan just crossed the threshold age of 23-years.

