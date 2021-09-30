FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition vs Standard Edition: 5 major differences revealed

FIFA 22 is all set to hit shelves soon and fans are excited for its October 1 grand launch.

The franchise's previous editions of the game had three different versions. However, FIFA 22 will be released as two separate editions: Standard and Ultimate. The Champions Edition of the game is set to be discarded by EA Sports this year.

Unlike the Standard Edition of FIFA 22, the Ultimate Edition includes both previous-gen and current-gen console versions of the game. Players are set to receive multiple digital extras if they had pre-ordered the digital-only Ultimate Edition on or before August 14.

Five Major Differences Between FIFA 22 Standard and Ultimate Edition

FIFA 22 Standard Edition (Image via EA Sports)

FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition (Image via EA Sports)

1) Price

The standard edition of FIFA 22 will be available on release day in the form of physical copies in shops. The price tag is £59.99 in the UK and $59.99 in the US. Meanwhile, the Ultimate edition of FIFA 22 costs £89.99 in the UK and $99.99 in the US.

2) Accessibility

Image via EA Sports

The Standard version of FIFA 22 will be accessible to buyers physically from October 1 after the official release. The Ultimate edition of the game has been available for download since September 27 from the EA Store, with 4-day early access.

3) FIFA Points

Image via EA Sports

Players with FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition will get an additional 4600 FIFA Points as a bonus. This add-on facility will not be available to players with the Standard Edition of the game.

4) FUT 22 Ones to Watch Item

Image via EA Sports - FIFA 22

Just like additional FIFA points, players with FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition will get an additional FUT 22 Ones to Watch (OTW) Item as a bonus. The Standard Edition of the game will not have this feature.

The OTW feature is perhaps the one that best links FIFA with real-life football. It consists of creating exclusive cards for notable players who switched clubs during the summer transfer window. The OTW card ratings are updated every time a player earns a Team of the Week (TOTW) card in FIFA Ultimate Team for performing out of the box in real life.

5) Dual Entitlement upgrade

Also Read

Image via EA Sports - FIFA 22

The FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition will also allow PS4 owners to freely upgrade to the PS5 version or Xbox One owners to upgrade to the Xbox Series X/S version through the Dual Entitlement offer. This upgrade path will not be available to players with the Standard edition, and they will have to shell out money again to get a next-gen copy of the game.

Edited by Danyal Arabi