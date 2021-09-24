5 highest rated teams in FIFA 22

FIFA 22 is all set to create a splash worldwide. It has an international release date of October 1 and is already in the early access of EA play. Every year, players' ratings are hot topics of discussion, and this year has been no different.

Here is another FIFA 22 best-rated list, but it’s the ratings of the top five clubs this time.

Top-rated clubs in FIFA 22

1) Manchester City

Manchester City carry the English flag proud and high (Image via EA Sports)

Nation: England

Division: English Premier League

Ratings: 85-87-85

The blue part of Manchester is a very formidable unit in FIFA 22. The crown goes to the midfield with a rating of 87, partly due to the presence of Kevin De Bruyne, the highest-rated midfielder in the game.

The defense and attack have similar ratings of 85 and the absence of Sergio Aguero has not been felt as such.

2) Paris Saint-Germain

Leo Messi’s addition has made PSG so much more fearsome in FIFA 22 (Image via EA Sports)

Nation: France

Division: Ligue 1

Ratings: 89-83-85

FIFA 22 will feature a golden triangle for the Parisienne club, whose forward line boasts of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe. Add Angel Di Maria to the mix, and it’s easy to see why they have a forward rating of 89.

The midfield and defense may not be as shiny, but with ratings of 83 and 85, there will be no pushovers.

3) Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich are perennial top dogs in FIFA games (Image via EA Sports)

Nation: Germany

Division: Bundesliga

Ratings: 92-84-81

FIFA 22’s highest-rated forward is Robert Lewandowski, who leads the line for the Bavarian giants and adds to their enviable forward rating of 92. With the likes of Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich in mid, the 84 midfield rating looks a bit thin on paper.

The 81 rating of Bayern’s defense in FIFA 22 is somewhat due to its young profile. The likes of Dayot Upamecano and Alphonso Davies will be exciting choices in the good old manager mode.

4) Liverpool

The second of three English teams on this FIFA 22 list (Image via EA Sports)

Nation: England

Division: English Premier League

Ratings: 86-83-85

FIFA 22 sees Liverpool’s main strength as their attack and quite deservingly so. The trio of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino will have Diogo Jota as an additional option. The midfield has a solid 83 rating that features the likes of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, and Naby Keita.

A large part of the 85 rating of the defense in FIFA 22 is due to the pillar that is Virgil Van Dijk. He is the highest-rated defender in FIFA 22 and is accompanied by Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

5) Chelsea

The defending European champions round of this list (Image via EA Sports)

Nation: England

Division: English Premier League

Rating: 84-85-82

FIFA 22 may have done Thomas Tuchel’s European champions a bit of injustice. However, Chelsea has a lot of exciting youngsters, which may have diluted their ratings a bit.

The 84-rated attack features Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, while the midfield, rated 85, has exciting attacking options in Mason Mount and Kai Havertz. It also features excellent defensive options like N’Golo Kante and Jorginho.

The 82-rated defense may have been a bit of an injustice, with Antonio Rudiger already mentioning his displeasure. But Chelsea will be a handful for any team, in FIFA or real life.

