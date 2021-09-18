×
5 highest-rated attacking midfielders (CAM) in FIFA 22

The highest-rated CAMs in FIFA 22 (Image via EA Sports)
Sayantan "BibÖzil" Chowdhury
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Sep 18, 2021 01:33 PM IST
Feature

EA Sports has officially revealed the base card ratings of the biggest football stars as the release of FIFA 22 is scheduled for October 1.

The latest version of Electronic Arts' annualized soccer sports title, FIFA, published under the EA Sports banner, will feature exclusive machine learning add-ons and interesting new improvements such as Hypermotion technology.

FIFA 22 has unveiled the ratings for many top players, including forwards, midfielders, and defenders. Central attacking midfielders (CAMs) are modern-day withdrawal forwards who play the role of crucial connectors between the midfield and attack.

Here’s a closer look at the top 5 central attacking midfielders of FIFA 22.

Portuguese, Spanish flair take center stage among best CAMs in FIFA 22

1) Bruno Fernandes (88)

Bruno Fernandes might be Manchester United's most influential signing for years (Image via EA Sports - FIFA 22)
Bruno Fernandez is the best CAM in the game with an 88 OVR. The 27-year-old plays as an attacking midfielder for Manchester United and Portugal.

Well-known for his skip and hop penalties, Bruno is also renowned for his inch-perfect long rangers and goal-defining key passes. His official FIFA 22 OVR went up from 87 to 88.

TotalPace (PAC)Shooting (SHO)Passing (PAS)Dribbling (DRI)Defending (DEF)Physical 8(PHY)
88758689847077

2) Thomas Müller (87)

Thomas MÃ¼ller has been a standout for a decade-plus (Image via EA Sports - FIFA 22)
Called "The Raumdeuter" or Space-Interpreter, Thomas Müller is often considered an all-time underrated talent in football history. The 33-year-old plays for Bayern Munich and Germany.

TotalPace (PAC)Shooting (SHO)Passing (PAS)Dribbling (DRI)Defending (DEF)Physical (PHY)
87678483805671

A highly versatile player, Müller plays as a midfielder or forward and has played in various attacking roles like attacking midfielder, second striker, center forward, and on either wing. His official FIFA 22 OVR went up from 86 to 87, making him the second-best CAM card in the game in player ratings.

3) Bernardo Silva (86)

Bernardo Silva has been a vital cog of the Manchester City winning machine (Image via EA Sports - FIFA 22)
Bernardo Silva plays as an attacking midfielder or winger for Premier League champions Manchester City and Portugal.

TotalPace (PAC)Shooting (SHO)Passing (PAS)Dribbling (DRI)Defending (DEF)Physical (PHY)
86807583905569

The 27-year-old is one of the best midfielder cards in FIFA 22 and has received the third-best CAM card in player ratings. Bernardo had an 87-rated RW card in FIFA 21 and possesses an 86-rated CAM card in the current version.

4) David Silva (85)

David Silva may be aging, but his numbers aren't (Image via EA Sports - FIFA 22)
David Silva currently plays for La Liga club Real Sociedad. The 35-year-old spent his prime years with Manchester City, making over 300 first-team appearances.

TotalPace (PAC)Shooting (SHO)Passing (PAS)Dribbling (DRI)Defending (DEF)Physical (PHY)
85637487875253

The Spaniard is often considered one of the best midfielders of his generation and one of the greatest players in the history of the English Premier League. His coaches use Silva as a central or an attacking midfielder, but the midfielder can also effectively play as a winger, false 9, or second striker.

His CAM card's OVR went down by 1 point from 86 to 85 in FIFA 22.

5) Alejandro Gómez (85)

Papu Gomez was a star in the rising Atlanta juggernaut (Image via EA Sports - FIFA 22)
Alejandro Gómez, better known as Papu Gómez, plays as a forward, winger, or attacking midfielder for La Liga club Sevilla and Argentina.

TotalPace (PAC)Shooting (SHO)Passing (PAS)Dribbling (DRI)Defending (DEF)Physical (PHY)
85877884873955

Also Read

A hugely talented player with quick feet, explosive sprints, and a low center of gravity, the 33-year-old is a creative, technically gifted, and dynamic footballer well-known for his pace, dribbling skills, and high work rate.

Like David Silva, Papu's CAM card's OVR went down by 1 point from 86 to 85 in FIFA 22.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
