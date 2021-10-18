5 best FIFA 22 Ultimate Team Road To The Knockouts Team 1 cards

FIFA 22 released its newest promotion for the Ultimate Team on October 15. Titled Road to the Knockouts (RTTK), this promotion features a first team of 11 players who have special live cards with upgraded overall stats compared to a base card.

RTTK player cards are eligible for additional upgrades if the gamer's team's performance in real life meets the given conditions. Their club needs to qualify for the knockout stage of the European competition they're in.

The club must also win three out of the next four matches in the group stage of UEFA's competition.

Players on RTTK cards are eligible for the upgrade even if they don't feature for their clubs in the required matches. As a result, FIFA 22 users are excited to see what's in store for them with EA's new promotion.

Five most useful RTTK Team 1 Cards in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

5) Issa Diop (West Ham United)

West Ham are prime Europa League contenders (Image via Sportskeeda)

Base Card: 77

RTTK: 83

Center back Issa Diop has a 77 rated base card in FIFA 22. The player experienced an 11 point boost in his pace ratings while receiving significant upgrades in overall ratings for his FIFA 22 Road To The Knockouts promo card.

West Ham United are unbeaten and top of their group in the UEFA Europa League. The club are favorites to top their group and face Dinamo Zagreb, Genk, and Rapid Wien in thekir remaining pool games.

4) Andy Robertson (Liverpool)

98 stamina for Robertson?! ( Image via Sportskeeda)

Base Card: 87

RTTK: 88

Although Liverpool's left-back received just a 1-point upgrade on the Road To The Knockouts promo, the card is likely to get further upgrades. Robertson's RTTK card in FIFA 22 features a breathtaking stamina rating of 98 to follow his 86 Pace and 89 Crossing ratings.

Liverpool are top of their Champions League group after demolishing Porto and edging past Milan and are expected to continue their winning run in the continental event.

If the club meets the requirements for RTTK promotions, Andy Robertson will emerge as one of the most tempting options for a left-back on FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

3) Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain)

Will the defender feature in the 90s in the next upgrade? (Image via Sportskeeda)

Base Card: 87

RTTK: 89

Marquinhos' newly released Road to the Knockouts card in FIFA 22 features slight upgrades in his overall stats. However, it features the most promising defender in the newly-released pack and is sought after by many.

Marquinhos has remarkable defensive ratings on his Road to the Knockouts card. The Brazilian also has impressive pace for a center back.

PSG are top of the table in the group stage of the Champions League and are expected to qualify for the knockouts unharmed. Thus, it has earned the Brazilian two further upgrades to his RTTK card in the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

2) Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich)

Sane just got faster (Image via Sportskeeda)

Base Card: 84

RTTK: 88

Bayern Munich lead their group in the UEFA Champions League without having conceded a goal, scoring eight. Despite the presence of Barcelona, Benfica, and Dynamo Kyiv, the German champions can be expected to qualify for the knockout stages, winning at least three out of their remaining four games.

Sane, the 4-star skiller, comes with a weak foot of 4 stars in FIFA 22 and is an excellent addition to the wings as a technical dribbler. He is one of the quickest wingers in the game, and with the RTTK card promising more upgrades, the German is a compelling option for FIFA 22 players in the transfer market.

1) Son Hueng-min (Tottenham Hotspur)

Did a pace boost just overpower Son? (Image via Sportskeeda)

Base Card: 89

RTTK: 90

Tottenham Hotspur are the favorites for the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League. They are tied with Rennes on points atop the table.

The club is yet to face Dutch opponents SBV Vitesse in the group stage and have a match left against Slovenian side NS Mura.

Son Heung-min is an exceptional forward with the ability to charge on the wings and get ahead and score as the team's primary forward. It is safe to say the Korean will most likely get two more point upgrades for his RTTK card on FIFA 22, making him the most desirable player on the list.

